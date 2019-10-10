A look at Prairie Central heading into Week 7

In quite possibly the most important game of the season for Prairie Central to date, the Hawks dominated St. Joseph-Ogden in a 33-13 homecoming triumph last week in Fairbury. It was key because PC is that much closer to a postseason berth.

“We are excited,” PC head coach Andrew Quain said. “We knew we had a game like that in us, we just haven’t had it come out. I’m happy to say I really felt like we finally played four quarters. It’s a good building block for us to take that next step and it gets us one step closer to making the playoffs.”

Obviously for any team, making the playoffs is a common end goal when it is all said and done. For Quain and company, sitting at 4-2, it is likely not a matter of “if” the Hawks will make the playoffs, it is a matter of “when.”

“That (the playoffs) has been the thing the team has talked about since I’ve taken over,” Quain said. “The goal is to make it back to the playoffs, so we knew that beating St. Joe was a step in that direction. To make the playoffs, you have to beat a playoff team. I believe St. Joe will get in too, so it was a big win for us.”

Standing in the way of the Hawks’ quest to clinch a likely playoff berth in Week 7 is Olympia, who is also on its quest to sneak in for a shot at the playoffs. The Spartans sit at 3-3, and will need to knock off two out of the next three opponents on their schedule to become playoff eligible.

“Olympia has got playoff aspirations themselves,” Quain said. “We’re viewing this week as a playoff game, and we see this as an opportunity for us to punch our ticket and get in. We don’t really want to mess around and have to wait until Week 8 or 9 to punch our ticket, we want to do it now. So that’s our focus this week is taking care of business on Friday night.”

The Spartans are coming off of a needed 47-14 win at Pontiac last week, and will return home for two out of their remaining three games to end the season. When scouting Olympia, Quain and his staff have seen a lot of similarities to their own team.

“I really like their backfield play,” Quain said. “Their quarterback has got some good speed. They’re running the midline really well.

“It’s kind of odd, we’re seeing a team that runs a lot of the same stuff that we run. So, we kind of know what it takes to be able to do that. They mix it up and do a lot of things well.”

Being that this is a road matchup for PC, Quain feels like it will be essential for his team to start fast this week.

“I think it’s important for us to start fast,” he said. “We’ve done a good job of scoring on our first drive the last couple weeks, but then we’ve kind of slowed down after that. We need to start fast. The longer they are in this game the tougher and tougher it will be.”