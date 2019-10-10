Pontiac enters Week 7 of the season

It’s over, there will be no playoff game for Pontiac this football season. Olympia made that official last week with a win over the Indians at PTHS.

Still, that does not mean things are bad for the boys in orange-and-blue. To the contrary, knowing there are only three games remaining makes the approach a bit easier.

“You always want to make the playoffs, but knowing that we’re out is a little bit liberating,” head coach Alan Kuchefski said. “There’s some things we’ll be able to try out, put some people in certain positions.”

It’s been an experiment this season at Pontiac. The Indians lost so much talent from last year from a team that went 9-2 with losses to state power Rochester in the playoffs and to eventual Class 3A state champ Monticello.

Having to find adequate replacements was the challenge for Kuchefski, and doing so with only 14 upperclassmen made it difficult. Nonetheless, the second-year mentor went to with a lineup that has included at times on offense with three freshmen on the line, a sophomore quarterback (Wyatt Griffith), a sophomore running back (Brady Monahan) and a sophomore receiver (Kodi Davis).

One of the best players on defense is freshman Logan Barnett up front.

A number of the freshmen and sophomores did not play junior varsity ball this season until last week. Kuchefski felt this was a big boost.

The lone win for the Indians was an 8-7 victory over Central Catholic in Week 1. Since then, it’s been a collection of losses while suffering through growing pains. Things won’t get any easier this week as the Tribe travels to Monticello to take on a Sages team coming off a loss against Tolono and sitting at 4-2 with a likely shot at the playoffs.

“We have nothing to lose. We’re on the road; they’re probably the third-best team in the conference behind IVC and Tolono. They’re really well-coached,” Kuchefski said of the Sages. “All that aside, who outside of people in this program give us a chance at winning — nobody does. We can go and play and relax and see what we can do.”

What the Indians did well last week, as Kuchefski sees it, was move the ball through the air.

“We finally had some success throwing the ball, I thought we did pretty well with our play-action pass looks,” Kuchefski said. “We still need to tighten up our pass blocking, but it was nice to see Wyatt throw a couple of touchdown passes. Our passing game going forward will be a lot more solid.”

The two TD tosses were the first two for Griffith as a varsity QB.

Moving the ball has been difficult against Monticello in the two previous seasons of the Illini Prairie Conference, even last year when the Tribe lost 42-14.

“These guys absolutely shut us down,” Kuchefski said. “We know exactly what they’ll give us, they’ll give multiple looks. It will be my job to recognize and adjust.”

A key will be line play. Depth is the big issue with a number of injuries hitting the Indians hard. What it has done is create opportunities for others to play.

“We’re going to have a heckuva lot of guys who have experience playing games on the offensive line,” said Kuchefski.

Monticello is the highest scoring team in the conference with 200 points. The Sages will pose issues for the PTHS defense.

“They have so many plays that run, they have a system they’ve been running for quite awhile and they can make little tweaks,” Kuchefski said of Monticello. “There’s an awful lot to prepare for. They’re the best passing team we’ve seen since IVC, but they’re no slouch running the ball, either.”

Kickoff for Pontiac and Monticello will be 7 p.m. Friday. The weather could be a factor, which typically gives the underdog a boost.