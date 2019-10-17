The Metamora game on Friday, Oct. 25 is “Senior Night” for all fall sports activities (band, cheer, dance team, boys & girls golf, cross country and football).

Seniors and their parents will be introduced about 30-35 minutes prior to the start of the varsity football game (approximately 6:50-7:00 p.m.)

The school will NOT be sending out individual letters to the parents of all senior players, band members, dance team, cheerleaders, golfers, cross country runners and stat people.

Parents should enter the WEST gate (main entrance) to the stadium where they will be met by a representative of the Athletic Department. Corsages, provided by the Little Giants Booster Club and Band Booster Club, will be presented to the mothers.

Parents need to identify themselves as they enter the stadium at the WEST gate and they will be admitted free of charge.