BIGGSVILLE — With nine-tenths of a second left in the first half, Annawan-Wethersfield scored on a 77-yard pass completion to Isaac Shaw.

Pair that with an old-fashioned halftime chewing out by coach Logan Willits because of complacency on the part of his defense and you have the recipe for the team’s 48-18 victory over West Central on Friday.

After Willits made his point, Annawan-Wethersfield dominated play, moving to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the Lincoln Trail Conference. A-W is also ranked third in Class 1A by the Associated Press.

“We didn’t start off that good in the first half,” said senior lineman Tevin Baker. “Then coach chewed our butts, and in the second half we got our heads together.”

West Central had amassed 12 first downs in the first half. It led 12-8 at one point, with quarterback Max Carnes scoring on a one-yard run at 7:36 of the first quarter and running back Nathan Bigger taking it across from the 2 at 3:32 of the second period.

Annawan-Wethersfield scored twice in the first half on pass plays to Julian Samuels. Quarterback Coltin Quagliano hit him for a 20-yarder at 3:43 of the first. He then connected with him about 20 yards downfield which he broke loose on and scored on a 63-yard play.

West Central took four stabs at the end zone from the Annawan-Wethersfield 23, but Max Carnes threw incomplete each time. The ball was turned over on downs with :00.9 on the clock.

“Call before half was a big one,” Willits said. “I didn’t know if we’d have much a shot. But we’d beat them with Julian catching that quick strike earlier.”

Quagliano picked up the story: “We knew we were throwing direct the whole game, so we knew they would bite on that. So we had Shaw go act like he was going to block. And he took off up the sideline. And I saw him, got it to him.”

Shaw made the reception and rambled up the field to make it 22-12.

“That gave us a little bit of momentum heading into half for a nice little chewing,” Willits said. “We responded to both the play and chewing pretty well.”

Annawan-Wethersfield’s defense clamped down.

West Central punted on its next two possessions. On the third series, Carnes had his pass intercepted by Samuels. On West Central's fourth possession, Carnes was sacked on fourth down by Baker and Brady Kelley.

Annawan-Wethersfield’s offense responded quickly in the third quarter. Shaw ran for a touchdown from the nine and Reece Gripp rushed for a touchdown from the 10

Then with 9:53 left in the game, Quagliano passed to Kale Nelson, but he play was negated by a penalty. Quagliano went to Nelson again, this time he got to the 1. But before he could be brought down, he lateraled to Kelley, who took it across for the score.

That made it 43-12, and Annawan-Wethersfield still wasn’t finished. On a subsequent series, Gripp broke loose and charged across the goal line with 4:51 to go.

West Central then scored on its first down after the kickoff. Reserve running back Devin Shaw got through the line and ran in standing up on an 88-yard touchdown run.

Bigger was a workhorse for West Central. He had 19 carries for 61 yards. West Central fell to 4-4 overall and 2-4 in the conference.

Quagliano had 159 yards passing on 12 completions. Samuels had four catches for 116 yards, Shaw had three catches for 89 yards.

On the ground, Quagliano had 10 carries for 135 yards. Gripp had 69 yards rushing.