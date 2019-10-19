The Fulton County 8th Grade Girls Basketball Tournament will be held Oct. 26 and 30. VIT Jr/Sr High School/Elementary School will be the host.

TABLE GROVE — The Fulton County 8th Grade Girls Basketball Tournament will be held Oct. 26 and 30. VIT Jr/Sr High School/Elementary School will be the host.

All games will be played in the school’s two gyms.

Admission prices

Saturday: $5 for adults; $3 for senior citizens (62+) & elementary

Monday: $4 for adults & HS students; $2 for senior citizens (62+) & elementary.

NO PASSES WILL BE ACCEPTED

Players will be sharing locker rooms, so please collect valuables.

A hospitality room will be available for administrators, coaches, officials, bus drivers and media. Concession stand will be available.

SEEDS

1. Canton

2. Lewistown

3. Havana

4. North Fulton

5. South Fulton

6. Farmington

Pool A: Seeds 1, 4 & 5

Pool B: Seeds 2, 3 & 6

Saturday, Oct. 26 Schedule

High School Gym

Saturday, 9 a.m. - Canton vs North Fulton - Bus time 7:30 a.m.

Saturday, 10:15 a.m. - South Fulton vs North Fulton

Saturday, 11:30 a.m. - South Fulton vs Canton

Elementary Gym

Saturday, 9 a.m. - Lewistown vs Havana

Saturday, 10:15 a.m. - Farmington vs Havana

Saturday, 11:30 a.m. - Farmington vs Lewistown

Wednesday, Oct. 30 Schedule

5 p.m. 5th - Pool A 3rd vs Pool B 3rd

6:15 p.m. 3rd - Pool A 2nd vs Pool B 2nd

7:30 p.m. 1st Pool A 1st vs Pool B 1st

Tie breakers in pool play: head to head, defensive points allowed

Team listed 1st is considered the home team including Wednesday night.