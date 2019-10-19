State golf

Dani Grace Schrock had a nice stretch in the middle of her round and finished at even par to share the first-round lead of the Class 1A girls’ state golf tournament.

Friday’s opening round of the two-day event at Red Tail Run Golf Course saw Schrock and Reagan Kennedy of U-High finish at even-par 72.

For Schrock, the Pontiac sophomore, was sitting at two-over through eight holes when she started to zone in with a birdie 3 on No. 9 to go out in 37. She then went par, birdie, par, par, birdie, par to go from one over to one under with four holes left to play.

A hiccup bogey on No. 6 brought Schrock back to even par and she came in with a 35 on the back.

Kennedy made two birdies in the first five holes and put up a 34 after nine. She added a birdie on the 10th hole to go three under before stumbling with back-to-back bogies. A bogey on 17 brought back to even.

Class 1A Boys

BLOOMINGTON — El Paso-Gridley is sitting in eighth place after the first day of Class 1A boys’ state golf tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course Friday.

The Titans’ top four players came in with a 335, which is 15 strokes behind leader Carmi (White County). EPG is nine strokes out of fourth place with Winnetka (North Shore Country Day), Port Byron (Riverdale), Rock Island (Alleman) and Fulton in between.

Junior Caleb Lavender, the “old man” of the El Paso-Gridley contingent, leads the Titans with an 81. Sophomore Tyler Young was right behind with an 82 while sophs AJ Bond and Luke Ihlenfeldt completed the team scoring with an 85 and 87, respectively. Sophomore Harrison Brooks carded an 89 and freshman Jordan Unzicker finished with a 94.

Matthew Barker of Tri-Valley and Marcus Smith of Winnebago are tied for medalist honors after each came in with a two-under 70.