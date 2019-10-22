Canton Ingersoll harriers participated in the IESA State Cross Country meet Saturday at Maxwell Park in Normal.

NORMAL — Canton Ingersoll harriers participated in the IESA State Cross Country meet Saturday at Maxwell Park in Normal. The weather was a perfect day for the Lady Giants as they set five personal best times but it wasn’t enough to place.

“The competition at State was fierce,” said Coach Brenda Shawgo. “We still have a young team and I cannot wait to see what next year brings. I told the girls to start planning now for a three-peat at State and that we’re only going to grow stronger and faster. Logging miles in the off season is what they need to focus on. They had a great season though and I could not be more proud of this group.”

Winning the 2A division was Bella Domier of Round Lake Park clocking an astonishing 11:21. Tolono Unity (50) blew the field away winning the Championship Trophy followed by runner-up Chicago Latin (130). Robinson Nuttall (165) captured 3rd and East Peoria Central (170) won the 4th place trophy.

RESULTS

121 - Aliana Lawson, 7th, 13:29.3

152 - Aneliese Hodges, 6th, 13:44.8

171 - Ella Bruketta, 6th, 14:04.3

172 - Olivia Knowles, 6th, 14:04.4

183 - Ella Demler, 7th, 14:13.5

185 - Kiera Raker, 8th, 14:14.4

197 - Marlee Miller, 7th, 14:26.3