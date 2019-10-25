The big next step for Kewanee’s football team is to consistently convert those long sustained drives into scores.

“We had over 400 yards of offense,” said Kewanee coach Brad Swanson of his team’s output last week in a 22-14 victory over Sherrard. “We have to do a better job of finishing.”

Kewanee will close out the regular season at home on Saturday against Hall. Kickoff is 1 p.m.

The game is a Mississippi Division contest within the Three Rivers Conference. Hall is 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the division. Kewanee is 5-3 and 4-1.

A victory would clinch a playoff berth for Kewanee. However, the team has played a quality schedule and will have at least 41 points based on opponent wins after Saturday, which should be sufficient to qualify even with five wins.

A key component of Kewanee’s offensive production has been the performance of its offensive line. The center is 175-pound Josh Snyder, left guard is 225-pound Skylar Summy, sharing time at right guard are 275-pound Xavier Crowe and 200-pound Connor Hood, left tackle is 280-pound James Conner and the right tackle is 255-pound Taber Conover.

Kewanee grades its line by assigning pluses or minuses to how each player performed on each play given their assignment. “We’ve had a lot of guys with plus-plus the last couple of weeks,” Swanson said.

“They take care of business on the front,” he added.

Swanson said making those drives count depends on two things: Being disciplined in regard to committing fewer penalties and reducing fumbles.

Both Hall and Kewanee know what it’s been like to be steamrolled by Princeton, the division champion and conference representative in the playoffs.

Hall is coming off two straight wins. It beat Sherrard 35-0 on Oct. 11 and Fulton 33-32 on Oct. 18.

Hall tries to establish the run quickly behind senior Marshall Walk. And why not? Walk is a two-time state champion in track in the Class 1A sprint relays. Hall also gives the ball to Austin Heinecke.