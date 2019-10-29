The ongoing strike by Chicago Teachers Union entered its ninth day, resulting in classes being canceled throughout the Chicago Public Schools’ system. When schools are not in session, such as during a strike, their sports teams are not allowed to participate in state series events administered by the Illinois High School Association.

That puts in jeopardy a chance for Kewanee to serve as host for its first-round football playoff game. Kewanee, the No. 8 seed in the top portion of the Class 4A bracket, was scheduled to play Chicago Agricultural Science High School at 1 p.m. Saturday at KHS Stadium.

Kewanee athletics director Tim Atwell said he was in contact Monday with a counterpart at Chicago Public Schools, making arrangements and otherwise proceeding on the assumption that the game would take place as scheduled.

Preparations continued apace for Kewanee football coach Brad Swanson, whose staff viewed game video of two Ag Science games over the weekend. “They have a lot of team speed,” Swanson said. The team spent Monday game-planning for Ag Science.

Ag Science went 6-2 on the season and was 3-1 in the Illini Windy City league that includes Orr, Harlan, Urban Prep, Goode STEM and Julian.

However, based on news reports, it seems unlikely at this stage that any of the playoff games involving the 20 CPS teams would occur.

The Chicago Tribune reported that even though talks lasted 16 hours and continued into the evening on Monday, there was disagreement over how far apart financially their bargaining offers were.

The timetable for football playoff participation is tighter that one might presume. If the city of Chicago and the teachers’ union came to an agreement Friday, for instance, it would still be too late for schools to take part in Saturday playoff games.

The IHSA has a rule for football that requires teams to have three days of practice before it can participate in a game. That means if schools aren’t in session by Wednesday, they won’t meet the competition requirements and will be forced to forfeit games.

Both Kewanee and No. 1 seed Coal City have opponents that are Chicago Public Schools. They would advance to face each other, with Coal City, as the higher seed, hosting the next round.

In a news release issued Friday, the IHSA Board of Directors said it would not relax the three-practice rule.

“Acclimatization in the sport of football has been a focal point of our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee over the past decade, and the medical professionals who advise us believe it is vital to the safety of our student-athletes,” said Craig Anderson, IHSA executive director.

The board did grant an exemption that permitted CPS schools to be seeded in the tournament. Simeon Career Academy requested that the IHSA waive a rule requiring a playoff team to have participated in eight varsity games to be eligible. In Simeon’s case, it did not have a Week 2 opponent because of miscommunication with that team and did not play in Week 9 because of the strike. The IHSA granted that request, which also affected Phoenix Military and Chicago Military Bronzeville.

The IHSA also relaxed a rule requiring that a school play at least five conference games to be considered a league champion and gain an automatic bid for the playoffs.

The strike has had an affect on other fall sports.

The Daily Southtown reported that a father of a Jones College Prep student filed a lawsuit last week so that its cross country team and other CPS schools could participate in regionals, which were held on Saturday at locations statewide. The judge hearing the case turned back the request for a temporary restraining order after the school district argued it did not have sufficient nonunion personnel to staff events and the IHSA’s lawyer, while expressing remorse, said association rules prevent participation by striking schools.

Since then, CPS schools missed out on the entire state girls tennis series. CPS golf teams had to forfeit the championship round. More than three dozen CPS schools with soccer teams had to forfeit, though some had appealed directly to the IHSA to make an exception. Anderson said the IHSA could not compromise on that point, citing safety and liability concerns.

The Sun-Times reported that 56 Public League volleyball teams forfeited first-round regional matches on Monday.

It estimates that 3,000 CPS students across all sports have been unable to participate in state playoff series.