Kewanee will play host to Chicago Agricultural Science as scheduled at 1 p.m. Saturday at KHS Stadium for the first round of the high school football playoffs. Classes at Chicago Public Schools were to resume Friday.

The Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfood announced they reached a contract deal on Thursday following a vote of delegates on Wednesday and a concession from the mayor over one sticking point, the Associated Press reported.

The tentative deal ends an 11-day strike that cancelled participation in the Illinois High School Association postseasons in cross country, volleyball and soccer for CPS members.

It was on the verge of cancelling football playoff hopes for nearly 20 schools before the deal was reached on Thursday. That included the Kewanee-Ag Science game.

The end of the strike preserved such contests and gave the players on CPS playoff teams their reward for a season of success — it takes at least five wins or a conference championship to qualify for the postseason.

It also ended a weeklong back-and-forth over whether those schools would forfeit the game, which kept their opponents on tenterhooks. Opposing schools kept preparing to play, even when it appeared on Wednesday that the IHSA would invoke a rule requiring schools to have three practices after a long layoff before they could play again. That soft deadline would have prevented CPS schools from participating even if the strike was settled before the weekend.

But Kewanee High School athletics director Tim Atwell was informed Wednesday by the IHSA that its football team should continue to prepare for Saturday’s game because the CPS was allowing playoff football teams to practice — under certain conditions that didn’t require any striking teachers to cross a picket line.

Kewanee coach Brad Swanson said Wednesday he spoke with Ag Science coach Shawn Finnin, who said his team was planning to have a practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“We’re preparing to play Ag Science on Saturday,” said Swanson on Wednesday. “Nothing changes for us.”

Even though CPS gave permission for teams to practice, it did not remove the IHSA bylaw that prohibits striking schools from playing. Only returning students to class would pave the way for them to appear in uniform.