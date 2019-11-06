The Canton 7th grade girls basketball team beat Morton Junior High 31-15.

Canton jumped out to a 9-3 lead at the end of the first quarter before extending the lead to 19-7 at halftime. At the end of a pretty even third quarter, the score was 24-11 Canton. Canton extended the lead late for the final score of 31-15.

Allison Wheeler lead Canton in scoring with 12 points and added 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

Ella Demler scored 11 points, controlled 5 rebounds, and had 3 assists.

Milly Oswald contributed 3 points and 8 rebounds.

Delanie Cain and Avery Pigg rounded out the scoring for Canton with 3 and 2 points respectively. B

rooklyn Dennis had 3 assists and 2 rebounds.

Canton is back in action Tuesday against Washington Central.