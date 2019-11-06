Elmwood will face 37-1 Illini Bluffs on Wednesday in the Class 1A sectional volleyball finals hosted by Wethersfield High School.

“David and Goliath. “We’re gonna practice with our slingshots,” said Elmwood coach Jen Stratton.

First serve is 6 p.m.

Elmwood and Illini Bluffs met once this season. IB won 25-19, 25-20 on Sept. 5 in a match played in Glasford.

Both schools won matches Monday in the sectional semifinals. Elmwood upended another 30-win team in Ottawa Marquette while Illini Bluffs withstood a challenge from Annawan regional-winner Princeville and won in straight sets.

Elmwood fixed its first-set serve reception problems and turned its match against Ottawa Marquette on its head, winning 12-25, 25-12, 25-15.

“We did not start strong, but we finished strong,” said Stratton, who addressed the problem in the huddle between sets. “I asked them what we did wrong. ‘Serve.’ So we’re done with that. Let’s go out, have some fun and play our game.”

Elmwood — which does not use a libero — got 17 digs from Annie Herman, 15 digs from Emily Stratton and 10 digs from Isabella Guppy.

Once Elmwood got control of the ball, its offense rolled. Setter Alexia Herman had 33 assists as she fed Taylor Herman on the post and Stratton and Guppy as they rotated to the middle. Taylor Herman had 14 kills, Guppy nine kills and Stratton eight kills.

Elmwood is 27-4.

Marquette closes at 30-5. Grace Jeanblanc had six kills, Emma Thomas had 18 assists and two service aces and Aubrey McCallum had three blocks.

In the opener, Illini Bluffs won 25-17, 26-24.

Hanna Hicks had 15 kills and Hannah Alvey had 13 kills to lead Illini Bluffs. Setters Peyton Pollman had 14 assists and Lacy Pilgrim had 10 assists. Addie Welsh added three blocks.

Princeville ends its season at 28-6. Elle Schupbach had nine kills and setter Julianne Kielion had 18 assists. Schupbach contributed three service aces and Lindsey Meisenheimer had 10 digs.

The state series field is down to 16 teams in each of the four classes.

In Class 1A, Galena continued its stellar run against some of the top-rated teams. After upsetting Lena-Winslow in the regional finals, Galena knocked off Three Rivers Conference champion Newman Central Catholic 25-17, 25-23 on Monday. Dakota survived a showdown against Fulton 25-12, 25-27, 25-19. Meanwhile, defending state champion Newark advanced past Morgan Park Academy 25-6, 25-8.

In Class 2A, Decatur St. Teresa survived its showdown against Quincy Notre Dame, 25-8, 25-23. Rock Falls was upset by Rockford Lutheran 21-25, 25-18, 25-19. Lombard Montini beat Harvest Christian of Elgin 25-22, 25-19 and Breese Mater Dei beat Freeburg 28-25, 25-13. At Spring Valley, Orion defeated Deer-Creek-Mackinaw 25-14, 25-17 and El Palso-Gridley beat Riverdale 25-19, 25-17.

In Class 3A, defending champion Sterling beat sectional host Metamora 25-15, 25-12. Sterling will face LaSalle-Peru in the sectional finals. LaSalle-Peru advanced past Morton, 25-19, 26-24. Joliet Catholic beat Lemont 25-11, 21-25, 25-22. Also advancing in straight-set victories were contenders Mundelein Carmel, Crystal Lake Central and Nazareth Academy of LaGrange Park.

In Class 4A, defending champion Chicago Marist improved to 34-2 after beating Chicago Summit-Argo. Also advancing were teams with 30-win seasons: Lisle Benet Academy and Orland Park Sandburg. Perennial power Mother McAuley also won.