The Canton 8th grade girls basketball team won 38-20 Tuesday against Washington Central.

Jena Goforth lead Canton with 13 points and Ava Wenger added 10 points.

Also contributing were Emma Hamm 4 points and 4 steals, Ella Goforth and Carleigh Putman with 3 points apiece, Milly Oswald and Rachel Parry 2 points apiece and Ella Demler with 1.

Canton will continue play in a round robin at Canton High School against Rochester and Havana at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.