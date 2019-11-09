You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who is enjoying the Class 4A playoffs more than first-year Kewanee coach Brad Swanson.

Even with Saturday’s daunting assignment — Kewanee visits top-seeded Coal City in a second-round matchup that starts at 1 p.m. — he’s soaking up the experience and encouraging his players to do so as well.

“Enjoy the moment. Enjoy the process,” he says.

The team was coming off an exceptional workout on Tuesday, seemingly ignoring the cold.

“Yesterday’s practice was one of the best all year,” he said, speaking on Wednesday.

As for playing in the cold, Kewanee players seem to revel in it. They’ll have to. Game time temps are expected to be in the 40s. Swanson says the players will be in their longsleeves and there are plenty of hand-warmers to go around.

Running back Josh Nimrick is of the same mindset, saying in his Athlete of the Week spotlight on Friday that practicing in the snow last week was one of the memorable experiences of the season.

Senior Kavon Russell expressed Kewanee’s eagerness to play Coal City, which is undefeated and was the Illinois Central Eight Conference champion.

“It’s a real test,” Russell said. “I think we’re going to be ready for it. We’ve been working hard all year. I think it will show.”

To engineer an upset, Kewanee will have to accomplish two big tasks, Swanson says:

1. Take control of the football.

2. Stop the Coal City’s running game.

“They are a good football team,” Swanson says. “They are big up front and they find ways to get yardage and bust big ones.”

Coal City coach Dan Hutchings said his game plan is also centered on ball control. “Kewanee is athletic and young. Great skill kids,” he says. “We have to stop their running game, force second and long, third and long situations and play aggressively on defense. We have to move the ball and keep it out of the hands of their athletes.”

Hutchings said going into the season, Coal City’s offensive line was its biggest question mark. He says the linemen have taken to coaching well.

An athletics director for 16 years, Hutchings returned to the sideline two years ago to coach the tightly-knit group of players that included his son, Payton, who are now seniors.

Payton is the quarterback and he is completing 58 percent of his passes. Another senior, Daniel Jezik, has 1,829 yards rushing, averaging 10 yards per carry. Senior receivers are Kade McKinney, who has two touchdowns, and Austin Pullara, who has five touchdown catches.

“They are all best buddies since preschool,” Hutchings said. “They hang out together. It’s a special group.”

Last week, Kewanee and Coal City each easily defeated Chicago Public Schools teams that had only three days to prepare coming off the teachers’ strike. Kewanee beat Agricultural Science 50-0 and Coal City beat Phoenix 49-0.

Kewanee is 7-3 overall. Kewanee has outscored its opponents 281 to 196.