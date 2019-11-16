In addition to Morrison, which is Annawan-Wethersfield’s opponent in the Class 1A quarterfinals, the Three Rivers Conference has two other teams alive in the Illinois High School Association football playoffs.

In Class 3A, Princeton is the No. 1 seed in the north bracket. At 10-1, the team plays host to Paxton-Buckley Lola, 9-2, at 1 p.m.

In Class 2A, Newman Central Catholic of Sterling is 10-1 and is the No. 4 seed. It is at top-rated and undefeated Knoxville at 1 p.m.

Here is a quick look at other key matchups being played Saturday. Game times can be found in the Scoreboard.

Class 8A

At 11-0, top seed Minooka remains the team to beat. It is at Chicago Brother Rice (7-4). Minooka is led by quarterback Seth Lehr, who was 11 of 12 for 104 yards in a 34-17 victory over Edwardsville.

The best matchup cold be between No. 3 seed Frankford Lincoln-Way East, which plays host to No. 6 seed Homewood Flossmoor. Lincoln-Way East is 11-0 and H-F is 10-1.

Class 7A

The top three seeds are still alive. No. 1 Chicago Mount Carmel is 11-0 and is home against 9-1 Chicago Phillips. No. 2 Nazareth Park is 11-0 and home against 9-2 Batavia. No. 3 Rolling Meadows is 11-0 and plays at 8-3 Wheaton Warrenville South.

Class 6A

The bottom bracket has two interesting matchups: No. 2 seed Chatham Glenwood is 11-0 and is at 8-3 New Lenox Providence Catholic and No. 4 Oak Lawn Richards is at No. 1 East St. Louis.

Oak Lawn Richards’ Leshon Williams has more than 1,800 rushing yards. East St. Louis counters with junior receiver Dominic Lovett, who has 1,177 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Class 5A

After No. 8 seed Chicago St. Rita upset top-seeded Sterling 32-0 last week, the field is wide open. St. Rita, 8-3, is at No. 4 seed Hillcrest, 10-1. No. 2 Rockford Boylan Catholic, 11-0, is home against No.3 Sycamore, 10-1. In the bottom bracket, No. 2 Rochester is home against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

Class 4A

Top-seeded and undefeated Coal City, which beat Kewanee 25-0 last week, plays at home against Wheaton St. Francis, the No. 4 seed at 10-1. Another excellent matchup has IC Catholic of Elmhust at Richmond-Burton.

Class 3A

In addition to the previously mentioned Princeton, another good match is No. 3 Wilmington, 10-1, at No.2 Byron, 10-1. In the south bracket, two unbeaten teams clash in Vandalia at Williamsville.

Class 2A

The top game in the north is Clifton Central at Minonk Fieldcrest. Both teams are unbeaten. In the south, two 10-1 teams meet when Nashville hosts Pana.

Class 1A

More unbeatens, with No. 3 seed Freeport Aquin at No. 2 seed Lena-Winslow. In the south, Moweaqua Central A&M is the lone unbeaten team. MC A&M plays host to No. 4-seeded Arcola, 9-2. The other game is Carrollton at Athens.