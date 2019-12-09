The Olney Central College Blue Knights and Lady Knights defeated the Southwestern Illinois Blue Storm teams on Saturday, December 7, 2019 with the Lady Knights winning the first game 88-60 and the Blue Knights defeating the Blue Storm 77-69.

In the first game the Lady Knights, as always pushing the ball and hustling on defense defeated the Blue Storm.

Leading the way in scoring for the Lady Knights was Stephanie Kwankwo with 17 points, Kayla Reid 14 points, Daija Snipes 13 points, Ally Willis and Jarissa Page each had 10 points, Kimberly Weaver 9-points, Macy Robbins 8-points, D’Andrea Hunter 3-points, Arianna Silva and Sydnie Littleford each added 2-points.

Leading he way in scoring for the Blue Storm was Precious McGlown with 18 points.

In the nightcap, the Blue Knights had a tough battle but came through in the end winning 77-69.

The Blue Knights were led by four players in double figures, Jalen Moore with 20 points, JJ Klaxon and Nick Walker each had 14 points, Cobie Montgomery had 10 points. Other scorers were J.T Wheeler with 6-points, Jason Cudd and Elijah Farr each had 4-points, Cayman Hayes had 3-points, and C.E. Dalton added 2-points.

The Blue Knights and Lady Knights will be back in action at The Dungeon on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 hosting Kaskaskia College. The Lady Knights will play at a 5:30 p.m. tipoff and the Blue Knights will follow at 7:30 p.m.