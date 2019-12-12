ANNAWAN — Olivia Hopp rubbed off a screen set by Kelsey Berchtold and made an open jump shot a stride inside the 3-point arc with 9 seconds left, lifting Stark County over Annawan 53-51 on Wednesday in girls basketball.

Annawan’s shot attempt at the other end missed as time expired.

Hopp, a 5-foot-8 junior guard, finished with 19 points and was instrumental in Stark County’s rally from a three-point deficit to start the fourth.

“I thought Olivia Hopp was really good that second half, good the whole game,” said Stark County coach Scott Paxson. “But getting that game winning shot off the dribble. She works hard at the game and I’m really proud of her for that.”

She was hot from the outset of the period, drawing a foul on a 3-pointer at the top of the key. She made the free throw — completing the four-point play — and put Stark County up 37-36 with 7:26 to go.

Annawan regained the lead. But midway through the fourth, Hopp’s assist to Berchtold for a back-door layup cut the margin to 1 and she followed that with her fourth 3-pointer on the night to put Stark County up 45-43 with 4:29 to go.

Hopp’s 10-footer with 1:58 left spun in the rim before falling through, making it 51-49 Stark County.

After several quick possessions in which both teams turned it over, Annawan tied it at 51 when Emily Miller made an offensive rebound basket with 37 seconds left. The next play was Hopp’s game-winner.

“We played hard. We weren’t able to come up with enough points. Defense was a struggle for us. It’s going to be most of the year. We’re just not rotating quick enough,” said Annawan coach Jason Burkiewiz, who added, later: “We’ll try to go from here. Try to get better.”

The second half had 15 ties and/or lead changes. The most either team pulled ahead was by four points.

“They’re changing defenses and they’re coming at us,” Paxson said. “Two teams with history that like to compete against each other. Not being involved in it, just looking back, it had to be an entertaining game to watch.”

Annawan went up 31-27 with 2:29 to go in the third when Miller scored off an inbounds pass.

Stark County went ahead 47-43 with with 3:47 left in the fourth when Lexi Davis’ was open under the basket for a score.

Burkiewicz said he thought that play and then Hopp’s game-winner were decisive in what he saw as no-calls on moving-screen violations.

“Down the stretch. We needed to make a few plays, you know, having a three-point lead,” he said. “They clear a girl about three steps on a moving pick. Then they hit the last bucket on a moving pick that’s right out in front of everybody. So there’s four points we kinda needed.”

Miller was the focal point of Annawan’s offense. She posted up low, then either backed in or made a spin move to the hoop when she got the ball. She had nine points, including a three-point play, during Annawan’s 14-10 third-period scoring run.

Miller finished with 20 points.

Keagan Rico had 11 points, mostly on field goals or free throws after dribble drives to the basket. Kaley Peterson had eight points. She hit a 3 with 5:42 that prompted a timeout. She also hit a jumper off a Miller dish to tie it at 47 with 3:09 to go.

Stark County got 11 points from Berchtold and 10 points from Davis. Riley Menssen had seven points, five coming when Stark County established a 19-10 first-quarter lead.

Annawan climbed back by driving to the basket and drawing fouls. Annawan made 10 of 14 free throws in the second quarter, cutting Stark County’s lead to one, 23-22, at halftime.

Annawan is 4-5 and Stark County is 4-3. Both teams are 1-1 in the Lincoln Trail Conference.