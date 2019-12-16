Farmington defeated Kewanee 53-44 on Saturday afternoon at Brockman Gymnasium.

Kewanee applied a switching man-to-man defense to open the fourth quarter that immediately produced three Farmington turnovers. Kewanee capitalized with three Gracey Damron layups and cut into Farmington’s lead. But Kewanee never got closer than 42-38 with 5:47 to go.

Farmington responded. Emily Cash hit a 3-pointer and Sydnee Barton got a rebound basket. Farmington led 47-39 with 4:49 left.

“We always have really good spurts where everything is clicking,” said Kewanee coach Jessica Shipley. “We get steals, fastbreaks, and we let way too many 3s go. If you look back at our losses, that’s where we’re getting beat, at the 3-point line.”

Farmington had seven 3s.

Although Kewanee’s defense forced eight Farmington turnovers in the fourth, Kewanee ended up with seven more lost possessions, 23 to 16.

Kewanee struggled at the free throw line, going 10 of 25 from the line.

Kewanee fell to 5-5. Damron had 22 points. Ailynn Duarte had nine points and Alyson Shafer thad four points.

Farmington is 4-2. Three players each had 11 points for Farmington: Cash, Emma Vallas and Delaney Foster.

At Galena

Wethersfield had two games at the Galena Shootout on Saturday. East Dubuque beat Wethersfield 50-37. Kaitlyn Witte had 14 points and Lexi Nichols 12 points. Galena defeated Wethersfield 62-50. Wethersfield led 18-10 after the first quarter, but Galena went on a 22-13 run. Nichols had 24 points and Witte had 14. Wethersfield is 1-8.

At Varna

Riley Menssen had 12 points and McKenzie Stahl had nine points and Stark County defeated Midland 34-29. Stark County is 7-4. Emma Martin had 16 points for Midland.

At Manlius

Annawan beat Bureau Valley 38-34 on Friday. Annawan is 5-5.