The Little Giant Varsity wrestlers beat Dunlap Tuesday 60-16.

John Davis, Brandon Eaton, Isaiah Session, Phoenix Miller, Trevor Hedges, all Dunlap forfeit.

Dylan Grisby pined JD Stone 1:36

Ethan Phillips pined Dominic Peeples 4:58

Corbin Schurtz pined Drew Stone 0:45

Asa Reed pined Vivek Panicker 5:43

Lucas Smith pined by Ryan Schuck

Xander Fields pined Chris Eston 2:47

Canton forfeited in the 132 and 220 weight classes.

Also on Tuesday, the Little Giants were downed by Petersburg 15-63.

Trevor Hedges pined Jaden Frainer 1:24

Brandon Eaton pined by Justin Miller 3:35

Isaiah Session pined by Cannon Anderson 0:37

Dylan Grigsby pined Nick Rebbe 2:34

Ethan Phillips pined by Kyus Mitchell 3:03

Asa Reed pined by Blayk Reed 1:59

Phoenix Miller pined by Johnathan Leoffler 0:43

Lucas Smith pined by Kyler Downing 0:39

Canton forfeited to Petersburg in the 126, 132, 182, 220 weight classes.