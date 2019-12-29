Leathernecks top Coyotes, 82-75

It may only be the league opener, but the Western Illinois men sent a message on Sunday night, topping one of the Summit League’s preseason favorites, South Dakota, 82-75 at Western Hall.

The Leathernecks were able to string together one of their more complete efforts of the season, topping the Coyotes in Macomb.

“They’re a tough team, they have the preseason player of the year, all-conference (Stanley Umude, 27 points), Hagedorn (17 points) is a tough matchup, 6-10 and can stretch the floor and they’re a well-coached team.

“I thought the guys met the challenge, you never know coming back from Christmas break how the guys are going to respond but our leadership was there, our practices were very energized and it carried over to the game.”

The Leathernecks looked ready and focused from the start, taking a quick lead and not backing down when South Dakota would fight back.

“That’s our mentality, attack them before they can attack you,” Wright said. “It’s rewarding as a coaching staff, you put all the effort into the scouting and the guys come out and they’re clicking, credit to the guys too, getting their rest last night and coming in with the right mental focus in shoot around and it carried over to the game.”

Western had one of its better shooting performances, going 31-67 from the field (46.3 percent) while holding the Summit’s top-shooting team, the Coyotes, to 25-63 (39.7).

“Switching the game plan, make them take contested shots, shots they normally wouldn’t be comfortable taking,” Zion Young, who scored all of his team-high 21 points in the second half, said of the defense.

Western also did a much better job on the defensive glass, grabbing 35 defensive boards while allowing only five USD offensive boards and two second-chance points.

“It’s something we’ve been preaching since the beginning of the season, we’ve lost some games because of it, we had two great days of practice, we harp on it every day, get the first rebound, don’t foul and don’t turn the ball over and if we do all three of those things, we come out with a victory,” Kobe Webster, who scored 18 points, said.

Neither team could pull away from the other for most of the night.

With 8:58 to go, the Coyotes tied the score at 66-66.

But the Leathernecks would find a way, scoring five straight points as a Young two and a DreShawn Allen (six points) three put Western up for good, 71-66 with 7:27 left.

“We felt like as the game went on, we got stronger and they wore down a little bit, some shots they normally make were coming up short and that’s a credit to our guys and our strength and conditioning,” Wright said. “You look at a guy like Kyle Arrington who didn’t play a minute but was energy on the bench and we need guys like that, if it’s not their night they need to energize the group. As well as DreShawn coming off the bench and hitting threes, that’s what we want to build upon, whether you play one or 31 minutes, you’re unconditionally all in.”

Another Young three would make it an eight-point game. The Coyotes would never get closer than four the rest of the game as WIU’s defense and free-throw shooting iced the game.

“It was get stops, get buckets, stop their scorers and counter their mistakes. Any time they mess up, counter it,” Young said. “We have trust in each other, we work on these shots in practice so when the game comes we’re in.”