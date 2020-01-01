Area basketball holiday tourney results

Believe it or not, there were other tournaments taking place at the same time as the Pontiac Holiday Tournament. And, area teams found success at the meets. The following is a look at what took place elsewhere.

State Farm Classic

BLOOMINGTON — Fieldcrest placed fourth and El Paso-Gridley took fifth in the scmall-school boys’ division of the State Farm Classic.

The Knights won their first two games before running into third-seed Rockford Lutheran and top-seed Winnebago. Among the two victories was an upset of No. 2 Central Catholic.

Fieldcrest opened tourney play with a 61-44 win over Rock Falls. The Knights outscored the Rockets in each of the first three quarters. Jaxon Cusac-McKay paced FHS with 12 points. Noah Nordstrom added 11 points with Andrew may scoring 9 and Landon Cook tossing in 8 markers.

The Knights then went overtime to upset the Saints on the second day. Fieldcrest outscored BCC 5-4 in the overtime period after the regulation ended in a 54-54 tie. Central Catholic had actually outscored FHS in three of the four quarters but only by a combined five points.

Cusac-McKay had 21 points and Matt Lorton chipped in 16 for the Knights, who won the the second period by a 14-9 count in taking a 27-23 halftime lead.

The roadblock for Fieldcrest came against Rockford Lutheran, who rolled to a 72-54 win in the semifinals. Lutheran led 15-8 after one and increased the margin over each of the next two frames for a 52-34 lead.

Garrett Nix had 12 points and Cusac-McKay scored 11 for the Knights.

Fieldcrest then dropped a 58-56 decision to Winnebago in the third place game. The Knights fell behind 20-13 after one period and tried to fight all the way back by outscoring the Indians in each of the final three frames.

Nix led FHS with 14 points while Lorton and Cusac-McKay each chimed in with 12 points and May had 9.

El Paso-Gridley went 3-1 in the tournament, winning its final two on Saturday to place fifth.

The Titans opened with a 55-41 victory over St. Thomas More. A 17-2 first quarter was key for EPG. Jack Weber led the way with 20 points. Asa Smith added 11 points and Silas Steiner threw in 8.

El Paso-Gridley ran into trouble in the quarterfinals as top-seed Winnebago posted a 71-61 win. The Indians led 45-30 at the intermission.

Weber led a quartet of Titans in double figures with 17 points. Smith scored 14, Ethan Jeffreys chipped in 11 and Steiner scored 10 points.

EPG rebounded to dispose of Quincy (Notre Dame) 60-54 in the fifth-place semifinals. The Titans led 27-19 at the break but was outscored 18-11 in the third for a slim 38-37 edge heading into the final frame.

Weber’s 22 points led the Titans. Smith scored 14, Luke Ihlenfeldt chipped in 10 and Jeffreys netted 8 markers.

El Paso-Gridley cruised to a 67-36 win over St. Joseph-Ogden in the fifth-place game. EPG put up 22 points in the first quarter and led 34-19 at the intermission. A 21-point third helped make it a 55-31 game.

Weber chalked up 23 points to lead the way. Jeffreys added 13 and Steiner put up 11 points.

Marseilles Holiday Tournament

MARSEILLES — Dwight placed fifth, Flanagan-Cornell took seventh and Woodland competed at the Marseilles Holiday Tournament last week.

Indian Creek won the title with a 64-61 win over Kewanee.

Dwight got back at Gardner-South Wilmington in the fifth-place game with a 58-41 victory Monday. The Trojans had lost to the Panthers earlier this season.

DTHS held a 37-33 lead after three periods before erupting for 21 in the final frame to pull away. Tyler Masching led the way with 15 points and Lane Thompson added 12 points and 6 rebounds. Wyatt Thompson collected 6 points and 8 boards.

Flanagan-Cornell got the best of Wilmington 56-48 in the seventh-place game. The first and third periods were key as the Falcons outscored the Wildcats by a combined 30-19 in those frames.

JD Ruddy hit for 20 points and Tyler Harms contributed 11 points and 8 boards while Tyler Pfaff scored 10 points. Drew Eckhoff had 8 points and Braden Wallace checked in with 6 points and 8 rebounds.

Marquette topped Woodland 57-35 in a battle of Tri-County Conference rivals in the 15th-place game. Sean Bundy hit for 18 points for Woodland.

Dwight knocked off third-seed Somonauk in the opening round to make the winner’s bracket. The Trojans rallied in the second half by outscoring Somonauk 37-24 in overcoming a 29-224 halftime deficit.

Lane Thompson and Brandon Ceylor led DTHS with 19 points apiece. Thompson and Wyatt Thompson each snared 8 caroms.

In not as big an upset, Flanagan-Cornell bumped off seventh-seed Seneca 65-52 in the opening round. The Falcons led 15-7 after one period but fell behind 45-40 by the fourth quarter. A 25-7 difference in the final frame vaulted Flanagan to the win.

Harms led the Falcons with 19 points and Wallace added 12. Ruddy scored 11 with Eckhoff adding 9 points.

Top-seeded Hall sent Woodland to the left bracket with a 69-42 opening win. Trevor Derossett scored 14 points nd Christian Miller added 9 for the Warriors.

Day 2 was not good for any of the area teams as each suffered setbacks.

Dwight lost 69-53 to Earlville in the quarterfinals.

Ceylor had 12 points for DTHS. Lane Thompson added 8 points, Wyatt Thompson collected 7 points and 7 boards and Isaac Telford scored 7 points.

Flanagan-Cornell fell to No. 2 Indian Creek 88-61. Harms had 17 for the Falcons, Pfaff added 12 and Ruddy scored 11 points.

Serena handled Woodland 61-32. Derossett led WHS with 14 points.

The big game on Saturday for the area was Dwight meeting Flanagan-Cornell in the fifth-place semifinals. The Trojans took the contest 56-41.

Dwight outscored the Falcons in each quarter in progressively pulling away. It was a 14-9 game after one lap and 26-18 at the intermission. The difference was 44-34 through three frames.

Lane Thompson scored 17 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. Ceylor threw in 13 points and Wyatt Thompson cleaned the glass for 14 boards.

Harms put up 15 points and 8 boards for the Falcons. Pfaff added 12 points.

Reed-Custer topped Woodland 61-32. Phoenix Cooper had 11 points and 6 rebounds for the Warriors.

Williamsville Holiday Tournament

WILLIAMSVILLE — Prairie Central stumbled in the quarterfinal round but rebounded finish tourney play here with a 3-1 record and a fifth-place trophy.

The Hawks completed tourney play with a 64-57 victory over Tremont in the fifth-place game on Monday. Trey Bazzell, who was named to the first team of the all-tournament squad, registered a double double with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

After trailing 18-14 by the end of the first quarter, Prairie Central got rolliing in the second period behind Bazzell’s seven points. Five players scored as PC took a 36-28 lead by the half. It was a 50-39 difference through three frames.

Rylie Vaughan added 11 points and Cooper Palmore contributed 10 points and 8 boards.

Prairie Central opened tourney play last Thursday against Tolono (Unity). The Hawks posted a 74-60 victory over the Illini Prairie Conference rival with Bazzell pouring in 28 points and Vaughan adding 15. Jake Bachtold checked in with 9 points. Logan Goad and Austin Swiech each had 6.

The Hawks jumped out to a 20-11 advantage and was not really challenged.

Prairie Central’s miscue came in the quarterfinal round on Friday when Petersburg (PORTA) got the better of the Hawks 62-50.

This time Prairie Central fell behind and was unable to rally. Bazzell had 16 points and Bachtold threw in 13 markers. Goad scored 9 points.

The Hawks relied on a strong second quarter to pull away from Beardstown in the fifth-place semifinal bracket. Leading 19-16 after one period, PC outscored the Tigers 14-8 in the second to move toward what became a 66-54 victory.

Bazzell led a balanced Prairie Central club with 21 points while Goad added 11 and Bachtold chipped in 9 points. Palmore and Swiech tallied 8 points each.