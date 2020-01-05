Kewanee’s girls basketball team put holiday tournament stumbles and a bout of debilitating illnesses behind it, hammering out a pair of weekend victories.

The two wins stopped a two-game losing streak and put the team’s won-loss record at 9-9.

“The last two games we’ve seen some really positive things from everyone and if we can get more of the spark plays to become our regular look, it will be great for us,” said Kewanee coach Jessica Shipley.

On Saturday, Kewanee went to Cambridge and defeated the Ridgewood co-op 46-40. On Friday, Kewanee secured a 55-43 victory over Erie-Prophetstown at Brockman Gymnasium in a Three Rivers Conference contest.

Against Ridgewood, Kewanee made seven 3-pointers. Adriana Contreras had three 3-pointers for her nine points. Alyson Shafer had a pair of 3-pointers for her team-high 12 points. Carley Crabtree and Lauren Sheets each had a 3-pointer.

Ridgewood led 19-18 at halftime. Kendall Lewis had 17 points and Tatum Miller had 13 points.

Against Erie-Prophetstown, Kewanee jumped out to 19-4 first-quarter lead. Erie-Prophetstown got within six at halftime — 29 to 23.

For Kewanee, Gracey Damron had 23 points and Contreras had eight points.

For Erie-Prophetstown, Baylee Anderson had 13 points.

Kewanee center Ailynn Duarte, a 6-foot junior, has played sparingly in the last four weeks because of a knee injury. She had six points against Ridgewood and six points against Erie-Prophetstown.

At Galva

Sam Bohm had 13 points and Bureau Valley defeated Galva 54-43. For Galva, Keli Yelm had 20points and Lexi Stone had 14 points.

At Annawan

Newark defeated Annawan 63-59.