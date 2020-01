The Lady Giants and Lady Tornadoes are set to participate in the Galesburg Basketball Shoot-Out Saturday.

GALESBURG-The Lady Giants and Lady Tornadoes are set to participate in the Galesburg Basketball Shoot-Out Saturday.

The games will be played at Galesburg High School & Galesburg Fieldhouse, 1135 W. Fremont St. in Galesburg.

Ticket prices are $5 for an all day pass for all spectators.

SCHEDULE

Thiel Gym

8:30 a.m., (Fresh) Monmouth-Roseville Boys vs Galesburg Boys

10 a.m., (Soph) Monmouth-Roseville Girls vs A-Town Girls

11:30 a.m., (Var) Monmouth-Roseville Girls vs A-Town Girls

1 p.m., (Var) Monmouth-Roseville Boys vs Byron Boys

2:30 p.m., (Var) Knoxville Girls vs Seneca Girls

4 p.m., (Var) Galesburg Girls vs Canton Girls

6 p.m., (Var) Galesburg Boys vs St. Charles East Boys

Fieldhouse

8:30 a.m., (Fresh) Galesburg Girls vs Monmouth-Roseville Girls

10 a.m., (Soph) Knoxville Girls vs Galesburg Girls

11:30 a.m., (Soph) Galesburg Boys vs Byron Boys

1 p.m., (Fresh) Galesburg Boys vs St. Charles East

2:30 p.m., (Soph) Galesburg Girls vs Canton Girls

4 p.m., (Soph) Galesburg Boys vs St. Charles East Boys