The Lady Giants 8th and 7th grade volleyball teams lost to Dunlap Valley Tuesday night.

The 8th graders lost 25-8, 27-25. Their overall record is now 0-2.

Kills: Pamy - 2, Zedric & Putman - 1

Aces: Hamm - 1, Long - 1

Blocks: Pamy - 1

Dunlap Valley also beat the 7th graders 25-12, 17-25, 25-14. Their overall record is now 0-2.

Kills: Ford & Smith & Cox - 1

Aces: Markello & Calvin - 3

Blocks: Mitchell - 3