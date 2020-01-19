Kewanee had four individual weight-class champions and finished second overall at the 40th Brockman Invitational on Saturday.

Ryan Welgat improved to 20-4 on the season in winning the 113-pound weight class. Xander Gruszeczka went to 15-4 with the 120-pound title. Kadin Rednour is 21-5 at 132 and Trevor Simaytis is 10-6 at 285.

“I’m happy overall with what we did,” said Kewanee coach Charley Eads. “Lot of close matches and the kids were working. I want the kids to keep pushing to get better and better for the future. And we did that, so that was good.”

Seven schools pulled out of the event because of the snowstorm that hit the region.

Morrison won the overall title with 204 points and four individual champions. They were Colton Linke at 126 pounds, Ryan Kennedy at 138, Kayden White at 145 and Kyle Roberts at 152.

Polo, Farmington and Oregon rounded out the top five teams.

Kewanee also had four second-place finishes. Three wrestlers took third, two were fourth and two were sixth.

Kewanee titlists

Welgat pinned Polo’s McKeon Crase in the semifinals and pinned Farmington’s Conor Huber in the championship.

Gruszeczka scored a 4-2 decision over teammate Max Kelly in the semis and a 9-2 decision over teammate Hayden Davis in the title bout.

Rednour had a 9-0 major decision over Morrison’s Logan Baker and closed the day with a 11-0 decision over teammate Jaxson Hicks.

Simaytis won 2-1 against Jason Lopez of Morrison.

Other championships

Eureka’s Brayden Peiffer improved to 16-2 with a 14-5 major decision over Lane Halverson of Oregon in the 106-pound title bout.

Morrison dominated the middleweights. At 126, Linke defeated Kewanee’s Kaden Peterson 22-6. At 138, Kennedy defeated Eureka’s Drew Cook by pinfall. At 145, White pinned Hall-Putnam County’s Connor Brooker. At 152, Roberts pinned Joey Rowan of Somonauk.

Polo had three titlists. In a competitive finish at 160, Polo’s Marcus McKenna defeated Harvest Christian’s Jack McMahon 12-11. Polo’s Wyatt Queckboerner gained an 8-2 decision over Kewanee’s Michael Hall at 170. And Polo’s Cole Favre got a 3-1 decision over Morrison’s Aaron Wolf.

At 182, Adam Glendenning of Oregon pinned Brenden Stearns of Morrison. At 220, Joel Baer of Eureka won 3-2 against Broc Shymansky of Farmington.

Other Kewanee medalists

At 120, Davis was second and Kelly third. At 126, Peterson was second. At 132, Hicks was second and Tristan Nolan was sixth. At 138, Garrett Pettit was fourth. At 145, Diego Jackson as sixth. At 170, Hall was second. At 182 Nate Lockett was third. At 195, Tristan Tucker was third. At 220, Skylar Summy was fourth.