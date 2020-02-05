The Ingersoll Lady Giants fell to the Lady Indians Monday night.
The Canton 8th grade team lost 25-13, 25-20. Their record is now 3-6.
Kills: Parry - 5, Meves - 3
Aces: Farmer, Long, Kinne, Parry - 1 each
Assists: Strode & Long - 1 each
Digs: Pigg - 2
The 7th graders lost 25-6, 25-8. Their record is now 0-9.
Kills: Rogers - 1
Aces: Smith - 2, Wubben & Markello - 1 each
Blocks: Mitchell - 1
Assists: Wubben - 1
Digs: Mitchell & Wubben - 1 each