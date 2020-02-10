Reece Gripp poured in three 3-pointers in the third quarter, propelling Annawan to a 67-58 victory over Wethersfield in the third-place game of the Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament.

All five games of the tournament’s trophy round were played Saturday at Wethersfield’s main gym.

Gripp said he benefited from the defensive attention principal scorer Julian Samuels was drawing.

“Second half they really started keying in on Julian, and I got better looks,” Gripp said. “Just capitalized on those looks.”

Gripp stayed hot. He made another four baskets in the fourth and finished with 21 points.

“Huge. He was player of the game,” Annawan coach Alex Coppejans said. “We talked about everybody stepping up. We needed everybody to have a scoring mentality. And he had a tremendous game. I thought he played a great game on defense, as well.”

Wethersfield scored first — in that Samuels was called for goaltending while attempting to block Tevin Baker’s first shot.

But after Ryan Goodman scored twice from inside to make it 4-to-2, Annawan never relinquished the lead.

Wethersfield got close in the second. Brady Kelley scored on a reverse layin off an inbounds pass and Waylon Bryant buried a 3 to cut the margin to 1 — 19 to 18 — at the 5:02 mark.

But Annawan’s Julian Samuels responded, scoring off a steal and then on an offensive rebound. Those two baskets put Annawan on the path for a 31-22 halftime lead.

Samuels also finished with 20 points — a shade under his tournament average of 24.4 points per game. Though he stayed quiet in the third quarter, he scored another seven points in the fourth. His fastbreak basket with 2:40 left made it 61-46.

Annawan got 10 points from Isaac Shaw, himself firing in a pair of 3-pointers in that third-quarter run.

“They played really well and we didn’t,” Wethersfield coach Jeff Parsons said. “Alex is doing a great job. Julian works so hard in the offseason. He’s almost unstoppable. We tried four different defenses, and everytime we changed, they had a counter. Reese hits a shot. Isaac hits a shot.”

Coltin Quagliano had 28 points. It was a fitting capstone to the five-game performance in which he averaged 27.8 points per game.

Quagliano is now second on the school career scoring list with 1,795 points. He surpassed the 1,774 of 2014 grad Trevor Lay. Nathan Kohler, who graduated in 2009, has the record at 2,040.

Baker added 14 points for Wethersfield.

Championship

Princeville won the title for the first time, defeating United 47-34. Sam Streitmatter had 11 points and Cole Daily 10 for Princeville. United’s Evan Wynne had 11 points.

Fifth place

Mercer County’s Owen Relander scored on a baseline layup coming out of a timeout with 29.8 seconds left. Then Mercer County forced a turnover with seven seconds. Trey Essig was fouled and made both free throws in a 46-42 victory over Ridgewood. Essig finished with 15 points.

For Ridgewood, Mitchell Brooks had 17, Gannon Greenman had 12 and Keanan Dean had eight.

Seventh place

ROWVA-Williamsfield beat Galva 61-59. Lorin Peterson had 18 points for ROWVA. Tristan Rogers had 19 and Brayden Collins had 17 for Galva.

Ninth place

Landen Beelman had 23 points in lifting West Central past Stark County 69-40. Ryan Murphy had 15 points for Stark County.