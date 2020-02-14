Pontiac Regional semifinal games from Thursday

Hannah Baker hit the big and shot and Ella Goodrich closed it out as top-seeded Fieldcrest edged the host Indians in the first semifinal game of the Class 2A Pontiac Regional girls’ basketball tournament Thursday.

El Paso-Gridley had an easier go of it as the Titans advanced to the final with a 40-27 victory over Paxton-Buckley-Loda in the other semifinal.

EPG and Fieldcrest will meet up for the championship Friday at 7 p.m.

Fieldcrest 41, Pontiac 38

Baker had six points in the fourth quarter as the Knights rallied to slip past Pontiac. Hit was her final basket that gave Fieldcrest the lead with 26 seconds to go. It came after PTHS lost the ball out of bounds on a Fieldcrest miss.

Baker took the inbound from Nevada Park on the baseline right of the basket. She drilled the wide-open shot to put the Knights up 39-38. It was the first lead for FHS since losing it with 2:14 to go in the third quarter.

Pontiac had some looks in the final last few seconds. Addison Masching saw a 3-pointer go in and out and Alyssa Fox was fouled on the put-back attempt.

Fox missed both free throws with 7.4 seconds remaining that could have give the Indians the lead.

Goodrich was then fouled and she made two tosses for a 41-38 Knights’ advantage.

But Pontiac head coach Brad Harmon had a play in mind, and it nearly worked. The long inbound went to Lindsey Hunt, who then passed it to Masching, who made a move to get open and take a 3-pointer.

“We’ve made it the last five times at practice,” Harmon said. This time they didn’t as the shot was off the mark, leaving Pontiac short as time ran out.

“They had a 3 at the end that scared me to death,” Fieldcrest head coach Mitch Neally said. “(Masching at) the top of the key, that’s a shot she makes a lot of the time.”

The game was rather close throughout, but the offense was lacking early. Pontiac had a game under its belt, which sometimes plays a key factor in the postseason.

“That game was exactly what I thought it would be,” Neally said. “We didn’t have practice yesterday, we didn’t have school today and we haven’t played in a week, so I knew we were going to be rusty.

“That’s why we came in that box-and-1, I thought maybe we could get our legs under us and it seemed to work well. Credit those four girls in the box in part on (Masching).”

Neally was happy with his team’s defense early as the Knights held Pontiac to nine points in the first half. It didn’t hurt that the Indians were having trouble finding the mark on open looks.

Sam Thoman scored from the right wing soon after Goodrich made two free throws to open the scoring in the second minute of the game. Fieldcrest then outscored PTHS 14-7 for a 16-9 halftime lead.

Pontiac’s big quarter was the third when it put up 18 points, and most with Masching sidelined with a broken tooth after a collision with about 3½ minutes to go in the third. Working the ball inside was a major factor.

Hunt scored on the interior with 4:11 left in the third to pull the Tribe to within one, at 19-18, and force a Fieldcrest timeout.

The Indians took the lead for the first time when Mikayla Fisher buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Cam Feddern made two free throws with 1:30 remaining in the quarter to cap an 11-0 run. Pontiac led 27-24 when the quarter came to a close.

PTHS built its advantage to 36-28 on a three-point play from Masching with 5:10 left in the game. The Indians managed just one more score — a Hunt put-back — the rest of the way. It came with 3:26 to go.

“We’ve been down at times alls season and somehow we find a way to win at the end,” Neally said. “That’s just discipline, a lot of hard work and a lot of desire and just not quit.”

Baker led Fieldcrest (27-4) with 12 points and Goodrich and Samantha Vazquez each had 9 points. Ashlyn May had 7 points while Park and Alyx Carls each scored 2.

Hunt finished with 10 points and Fisher scored 9 for Pontiac (10-22). Masching tossed in 7 and Feddern finished with 6 points. Tristina Einhaus added 3, Thoman scored 2 and Fox had 1 point.

“A little problem at the end was we gave up several offensive rebounds, and even then, we got a rebound and turned it over,” Harmon said.

EPG 40, PBL 27

El Paso-Gridley prepared to take on a Paxton-Buckley-Loda team that featured a high-level player. But when the game was ready to go, that player was missing. Due to illness, Panthers star player Mackenzie Bruns was at home and missed her team’s last game of the season.

For EPG head coach Jeff Sinn, it didn’t matter whether Bruns was playing or not, he knew his team needed to play its game.

“We prepped for seven days at least for that challenge,” Sinn said. “I probably stayed up late at night watching too much film trying to figure out how we’re going to stop Bruns. She’s a great player.

“I told them we are who we are, we’re a 1-2-2 team. That’s who we are, that’s our identity. The plan, if she was here or not, was to play 1-2-2.”

Defense has been the calling card for the Titans and it was no different on this night in the 40-27 victory. PBL managed just two points in the first quarter and didn’t score for the final 3:30 of the first half.

It was a 2-2 game when Addison Benedict hit a 3-pointer with 4:32 left in the opening period. That started an 11-point run that closed out the quarter.

“We executed really well, we played as a team with a lot of energy, with toughness,” Sinn said. “We did a good job. I’m happy we can get to the championship game.”

Although PBL tried to get back into contention, the challenge was too great. Emily Adwell hit a 3-pointer for the Panthers with 3½ minutes left in the second quarter to make it a 19-12 game. That was as close as they got the rest of the night.

It was a 25-12 game at the half and 32-16 through three periods. EPG was able to run clock for a good portion of the second half.

Michaela Kelly came off the bench to lead EPG (14-13) in scoring with 12 points. Benedict had 9 points and Jordyn Cannon scored 8. Rebecca Orns tallied 6 markers, Faith Graham netted 4 and Olivia Tipler had 1 point.

Adwell and Emily Robidoux each had 6 points for the Panthers.