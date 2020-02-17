MOLINE — Kewanee freshman Mya Mirocha bowled a 945 six-game series at the sectional meet held Saturday at Highland Park Bowl in Moline and hosted by United Township of East Moline. She did not qualify for state.

Angel Heck of Morris was the individual champion with a score of 1,303. Four others advanced to state: Casey Folger of Galesburg at 1,245, Heidi Johnson of Joliet Central at 1,230, Mackenzie Ullian of New Lenox Lincoln-Way West at 1,227 and Olivia Daujatas, also of Lincoln-Way West, at 1,219.

Four schools qualified: Joliet West, Minooka, United Township and Rock Island.

The state finals will be Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22 at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford.