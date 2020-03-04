The Newton Boys ended their basketball season last week with a disappointing 67-38 loss against the Pana Panthers at the Paris 2A Regional.

Newton fell victim to Pana’s ball thievery and dominance under the basket during the semifinal game on Feb. 26. Pana’s Andrew Ambrose burned the Eagles for 28 points in the contest and helped his team gain commanding lead at halftime.

The Eagles could not click on shooting and passing the ball. It didn’t help there were some rollouts on shots, either. The Panthers capitalized on most of Newton’s miscues to build a commanding lead at halftime.

In the second half, Newton started drilling some baskets. But Pana kept scoring to answer many Eagle scores. Yet the Eagles did not give up.

As the final minutes were ticking away, Newton coach Troy Bierman brought out his seniors. They received applause from their fans in the Paris gym. It was an exciting season with the Eagles as they brought home hardware from different tournaments.

Kyle Schafer led the Eagles with 15 points. Evan Schafer dropped in 8 points and Justin Zumbahlen added 6. Jerald Eckl, Parker Eaton, Seth Weber and Noah Wright each score 2 points for Newton. Jarrett Tharp sank a free throw.

Newton opened postseason play on Monday, Feb. 24, against Sullivan with a 67-51 victory on Feb. 24 at the Regional. The Eagles maintained a wide lead to head off Sullivan.