Leathernecks end season with 74-66 ldefeat

In the win or go home atmosphere of the postseason, you want to have everything working for you.

Unfortunately for the Western Illinois women’s basketball team, in the first round of the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls, the Leathernecks could never get clicking, falling to Oral Roberts 74-66 to end the season 15-15.

Western was cold for much of the afternoon, going 25-65 from the field (38.5 percent) and 7-30 (16.7) from three.

“Oral Roberts played really well and it was a bad day to have a bad shooting night, we’re dependent on our shooting and that’s something I’d like to try to remedy in the future,” WIU coach JD Gravina said. “The big thing is, I’m really proud of this team. To tie for third in a tough league after the adversity we went through, the Summit League had the theme that Superman isn’t a superhero but the things these kids go through the common fan doesn’t realize that.”

Both teams struggled early, as neither squad could get much to fall.

WIU went 5-18 from the field in the first quarter while ORU went 5-16, giving Western a 14-12 lead after one.

“There was a lot of back and forth, it was kind of a defensive battle to start, then it got going, we hit some shots here and there but it seemed we could never get into the lead,” WIU senior guard Olivia Kaufmann (23 points, six rebounds) said. “Whenever we’d get them out of their rhythm, they’d hit a big shot and take the lead back.

“We kept looking for our shot but they didn’t fall as well as they did.”

The two teams would go back and forth in the second. A Danni Nichols basket (eight points) gave WIU a 28-27 lead with 4:03 to go before half, but that would be the last time the Leathernecks led the rest of the game as the Golden Eagles would end the half on a 10-0 run.

“The run that really killed us was the one right at the end of the second quarter,” Gravina said. “It happened quick, it was a combination of a couple things, we made a couple of defensive mistakes, you leave Rylie Torrey on a pitch-back, something we worked on all week and they took advantage of that and we didn’t have the firepower offensively when we went cold.”

Western would try to fight back, but despite getting looks, the Leathernecks could never regain the lead.

Western Illinois would cut the deficit to two possessions multiple times, but whenever WIU would, Oral Roberts would answer with a small spurt to extend the advantage.

“They have a lot of shooters, so it makes it hard to help because we have to sink to help then get right back out to guard their shooters. I think that’s one thing we can improve on for next year,” Nichols said.

Western would trail by as many as 17 in the final quarter before cutting it to six, but would never get over the hump.

“When you’re playing catch up it’s tough because when you make that run they still have an eight-point lead when you hit a couple shots,” Gravina said. “I think that run at the end of the second quarter really hurt us, we tried to press, we tried to trap, we tried to go zone, play man, some things to throw them off but they have a really good team. They can score in the post, they can attack the basket, they can shoot the three and can get to the free throw line and that’s basketball right there.”

Carla Flores would add 17 for the Leathernecks while Zars would score eight points and grab 13 rebounds.

Grace Gilmore chipped in with seven.