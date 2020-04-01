MACOMB – The Illinois High School Association announced Tuesday it would be postponing its vote on the boys and girls state basketball tournament final hosting bids.

The IHSA was scheduled to vote at a meeting on April 21 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and shelter in place measures instituted by governor J.B. Pritzker, the meeting will be held online.

IHSA executive director Craig Anderson wanted the basketball finals vote to be held in person.

“Due to the COVID-19 quarantine measures, the IHSA Board of Directors held its March meeting via video conference call. As a result of today’s announcement by Governor Pritzker continuing the quarantine measures through April 30, the IHSA Board meeting scheduled for April 21 will also be held via an online format,” Anderson said in a statement. “As you are likely aware, the IHSA Board was scheduled to vote on the boys girls Basketball State Final hosting bids at their meeting on April 21. Because of the time, effort and resources that each community and venue has invested into their respective hosting bids, I believe it is vital that the IHSA Board be able to meet in-person to vote on the state basketball bids. I want them to be unencumbered in their discussion, as well as able to get clarity on any questions they may have on the bids. As convenient as online meeting resources are, I do sometimes have concerns that they can stifle conversation, especially with a group as large as ours.

“As a result, there will be no vote on the state basketball hosting bids at the April board meeting. Like so many of the scheduling impasses we find ourselves at, it is difficult to pinpoint an exact time when the announcement may come. The next scheduled Board meeting is on June 15, 2020, but that does not necessarily mean that is the earliest a decision could come. The Board meeting schedule could be altered, or a special meeting could be called. Please know that we want to make the decision as soon as possible, and we will get you that information as soon as it is available. At that time, we will also layout a plan on media availability surrounding the announcement.”

When it comes to spring sports, the IHSA isholding out hope to have athletics this season.

"First and foremost, the IHSA continues to encourage all Illinois residents to heed the recommendations of state officials and medical experts. These quarantine and social distancing measures have been put in place not only for your own safety, but also for those around you. By adhering to them, we ensure the shortest path to returning to normalcy, including physical school attendance and participation in high school sports and activities," Anerdson said. "Even though Illinois schools will remain closed through April 30th following the March 31st announcement by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, we remain optimistic that a May 1 return to school, followed by a to-be-determined acclimatization practice period, can still result in a truncated spring season that culminates with IHSA State Series tournaments and the crowning of state champions in June.

"In its discussions thus far, the IHSA Board of Directors has been highly supportive of creating an exemption to the IHSA Season Limitation By-law to allow spring sports to play into late June, but competing into or beyond July is not being considered at this time. We are also realistic in recognizing that any further school postponements, or the cessation of physical school attendance for the remainder of the year, will almost certainly result in the cancellation of all remaining IHSA sports and activities this school year.”