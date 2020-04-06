Annawan eighth-grader Kaylee Celus was one of 15 individuals selected as Scholar Athlete Attitude Award winners by the Illinois Elementary School Association.

Celus was chosen to represent Division B.

A panel of judges consisting of coaches, athletic directors, principals, and superintendents reviewed the applications and selected one student from each of the 15 IESA membership divisions for the award.

To be considered, a student from an IESA member school must be an eighth-grader, have a minimum grade-point-average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must have participated in at least one IESA activity during each year of their two-year junior high career, and demonstrated outstanding citizenship during their junior high tenure. In addition, each student is required to submit an essay titled "The Value of Sportsmanship."

"I am pleased to announce the 2020 IESA Scholar Attitude Award Winners," said Steve Endsley, IESA Executive Director. "These 15 students represent the very essence of junior high school interscholastic activities. They have excelled in the classroom, on the athletic fields, in fine arts activities, and have demonstrated outstanding leadership in their communities. When this award was created 22 years ago, I was amazed at the caliber of students who won the award. Now, 22 years later, the students are equally impressive and given the advances in technology, bring so many experiences to the classroom. It is indeed an honor to be associated with students who have achieved so much and are so prepared for their high school careers and beyond. In addition to the 15 statewide winners, I also extend my congratulations to the students who applied but were not selected as it is a significant accomplishment just to be selected by their school to apply for the award."

The 15 award winners, two guests of each award winner, and the school principal were scheduled to be the guests of the IESA at a luncheon on Tuesday, May 5, at the Doubletree Hotel and Conference Center in Bloomington. However, the coronavirus situation affecting the country has those plans on a tentative hold. All award winners will receive a plaque, an award medallion and a gift card.

Celus is the fourth student from Annawan selected for the award. The others were Leah Park in 2018, Meghan Curran in 2013 and Claudia VanOpdorp in 2012.