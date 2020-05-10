CARMI — The Carmi Open Golf Tournament is currently scheduled for Saturday/Sunday June 6th-7th. Should it need to changed, it will be rescheduled to August 1st-2nd.

Club leaders would like to encourage all to sign up to play in this event. The Carmi Open is the premier event and has begun to return to its “Glory Days” in the past few years targeting a full field within a couple of years.

Also brand new this year - the winner of the Championship Flight (must play the regular tees) will win $1,000.00 CASH!

All the CDC recommended Social Distancing guidelines will be followed.