The Major League Baseball amateur draft is Wednesday. Trimmed from 40 rounds to five, the big dilemma for most clubs when making their picks boils down to this: Do they fill an organizational need or do they grab the best player available on the board?

Here is how the Cubs, White Sox and Cardinals are approaching the draft:

The Cubs scream for starting pitching. But with the 16th overall pick, there might not be a surefire candidate.

Could that mean the Cubs would be tempted to select a high school player with their first pick for the first time since Albert Almora Jr. in 2012?

Dan Kantrovitz is in his first season as vice president of scouting for the Cubs. He says the team is “trying to put ourselves in position to take any player that might be available at our pick — whether that’s a pitcher, hitter, high school player or college player.”

But, the Cubs have their eyes on left handed pitcher Garrett Crochet of Tennessee, right handed pitcher Cade Cavalli of Oklahoma, catcher Dillon Dingler of Ohio State, right handed pitcher Mick Abel of Jesuit High School in Portland, Oregon, outfielder Garrett Mitchell of UCLA and catcher Austin Wells of Arizona.

The White Sox have the No. 11 pick and Mike Shirley, director of amateur scouting, says they’ve identified 15 players they like in the first round. “I think we’ve looked at this thing from every angle possible,” Shirley said.

Ed Howard IV of Mount Carmel High School played for the White Sox Amateur City Elite program and is the top prep shortstop in the nation. MLB.com has him ranked as the No. 15 prospect.

But, the Sox have other options, including left handed pitcher Reid Detmers of Louisville, catcher Patrick Bailey of North Carolina State, outfielder Heston Kjerstad of Arkansas, outfielder Robet Hassell III of Independence (Tenn.) High School, catcher Tyler Soderstom of Turlock (Calif.) High School and outfielder Austin Hendrick of West Allegheny (Pa.) High School.

The Cardinals will have the 21st overall pick when the draft begins, but then it gets six more picks — along with the Giants that’s the most of any MLB team.

"Putting it simply, in my short experience here, having five picks in the top 100 is much more fun than having one pick in the top 100," said assistant general manager Randy Flores, a former lefty reliever, who added, "I'm as curious to see how this unfolds as much as anyone who follows the draft."

Even so, it’s what comes next that is enticing. After 160 picks, the draft will be over and teams will be allowed to sign an unlimited amount of eligible and undrafted free agents for a max bonus of $20,000. It's a free-agent bonanza, and it radically changes the Cardinals' ability to identify, draft, and develop mid- and late-round talents — the likes of which have nourished their roster for years.

Like the Cubs, the Cardinals want Crochet. The Cardinals’ draft list includes right handed pitcher Bobby Miller of Louisville, right handed pitcher Cole Wilcox of Georgia, and right handed pitcher Bryce Jarvis of Duke. The Cape Cod League, a summer wood bat league, has two position players of interest: Nick Loftin, a shortstop, from Baylor and Jordan Westburg, a shortstop from Mississippi State.

Compiled from reports by Mark Gonzales and LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune and Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.