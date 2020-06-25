NEW YORK — Rob Manfred knows many fans were angered by the financial fight between Major League Baseball and the players' association during a pandemic.

"We need to get back on the field, and we need to in a less-charged environment start to have conversations about how we — and the we in that sentence is the commissioner's office, my staff, the clubs and the MLBPA and the players — can be better going forward," he said Wednesday during an interview with The Associated Press. "We owe it to our fans to be better than we've been the last three months."

Spring training was cut short by the novel coronavirus on March 12. The sides reached an initial agreement on March 26, which was to have been opening day. That deal called for players to receive prorated salaries, get $170 million in advances and receive a guarantee of service time in the event no games were played this year.

When it became clear the only way to start the season was to play in empty ballparks, the sides battled publicly over what the agreement meant.

Vitriol rose in baseball's worst infighting since the 7 1/2-month strike of 1994-95 wiped out the World Series for the first time in nine decades. The union rejected the last proposal for a financial agreement, then finished protocols to play in the pandemic on Tuesday and promised players will start reporting July 1 for a 60-game season scheduled to start July 23 or 24, MLB's briefest since 1878.

"The focus here was on a day's wage for a day's worth of work," union head Tony Clark said during a separate interview with the AP. "That's what we believed was fair, and that's why we maintained the position that we did."

In the view of many, the outcome left losers on both sides. MLB already has experienced four straight seasons of declining average attendance.

"In my opinion, it's a damn shame that the ramifications of this are going to be felt for a long time," said Cincinnati catcher Tucker Barnhart, the Reds' player representative. "I grew up a baseball fan, I'm a baseball fan first, and I think it sucks that it's had to go on the way that it is. But I hope that getting out and playing will kind of mask some of the bruises that the game as a whole has taken over the last few months."

MLB intends to start without fans in ballparks, even in places where government and medical officials allow some spectators.

July 1 — Spring training starts.

July 23-24 — Opening day, active rosters reduced to 30 players.

Aug. 13 — TBA vs. TBA at Dyersville, Iowa

Sept. 29-30 — Wild-card games.

Oct. 20 — World Series starts.