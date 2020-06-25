Wethersfield teacher and assistant football coach Joe Schmitt is white. He’s married to a Black woman and they have four bi-racial sons.

It’s for their sake he wants to have a conversation about race, about why the Black Lives Matter movement deserves the justice it seeks, and how listening to our neighbors can change mindsets and improve everyone’s character.

"If given the opportunity, try to talk to people of color," said Schmitt. "Have that difficult conversation. It’s OK to ask: ‘Is there anything I’ve done in the past that makes you feel uncomfortable?’

"From what I have found, people are appreciative of those conversations, even though they are awkward," he said.

Empathy and understanding. In west-central Illinois, the protests and outrage that are occurring in the nation’s largest cities can seem far away. The desire for fairness is universal. Relating to another’s plight takes effort, and it starts by affirming the need for justice for the Black community.

"It shows that you’re trying to work on those blind spots," Schmitt said. "We all have them. ...

I talk to a lot of Black people. Does that make me knowledgeable about exactly what the Black experience is? No, it doesn’t. But I’m trying to learn more and trying to help, to do the best that I can in the role that I’m in."

Schmitt says recent events have required him to assess his own role as history teacher, to look more critically at his curriculum. It’s time to stop glancing over the issue of slavery, of not sugar-coating the past. Jim Crow laws and segregation are both within living memory.

"Are we drilling deep enough? Or are we covering more subjects?" he asks. "I could have done a much better job. I moved fairly quickly (through the subject matter). Getting a general awareness, instead of drilling deeper down on these subjects."

As a coach, he hopes his profession becomes more affirming.

"It’s important coaches use their voice and show exactly where they stand regarding racism, and if they aren’t using their voice, that is a red flag to me," he said. "We, as coaches, are quick to Tweet or post about workouts and player accomplishments, but are we publicly sharing our concerns for civil injustices? How are we supporting all of our players and students if we’re not being an advocate for civil rights?"

And that extends to recent news, as college coaches in major programs assess racism in latent and explicit forms. "They aren’t saying the n-word or making people of color do different things than the other athletes," Schmitt says. "You see a lot of these coaches self-reflecting: I should’ve done this in a given situation or wished they had a better understanding."

The recent efforts by the Illinois High School Association to endorse Black Lives Matter and to develop a protocol for hate speech are welcome developments, Schmitt said.

If you don’t think hate speech is a problem in high school athletics, he said, talk to some Black athletes. They all have stories to tell. They had to experience ugliness in a way no student should.

"There are times that certain opponents will have race-baited our kids in the past," he said. "Do you know how heart-breaking it is for a kid to come to our sideline, and be visibly upset?"

Schmitt says as a coach, he can call a blitz, send an answer as only football can. "But that doesn’t solve the problem," he said. "We need something concrete. A rule that is how we deal with it, that has consequences. A deterrent."

After all, Schmitt says, it’s preventing problems from happening. "It says: ‘It’s a problem and we are fixing it.’ It’s solution based. It’s preventative. It’s what we talk about doing as educators."

And it’s just.

Just listen.