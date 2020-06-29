Monday

Jun 29, 2020 at 9:45 AM


BASEBALL


Kewanee A’s 9U (5-4)


At TBK Bank Sports Complex, Bettendorf, Iowa


Saturday, June 27


Oskaloosa Pride 8, Kewanee A’s 2


Kewanee A’s 19, Quad City A’s 3


At Hitman Fields, Rock Island


Sunday, June 28


Kewanee A’s 16, Lancer-Scarlet 3


EMB 11, Kewanee A’s 6


Kewanee A’s 10U (2-8)


At DeWitt, Iowa


Saturday, June 27


Illinois Valley Predators 6, Kewanee A’s 4


Rawlings Tigers 15, Kewanee A’s 1


Sunday, June 28


Fort Atkinson Jr. Blackhawks 7, Kewanee A’s 4


Kewanee A’s 11U (9-6)


Saturday, June 27


KHawks Blue 8, Kewanee A’s 4


KHawks Blue 13, Kewanee A’s 6


Kewanee A’s 12U Blue (2-6)


At Louisville Slugger Sports Complex, Peoria


Friday, June 26


Springfield Cardinals 8, Kewanee A’s 0


Saturday, June 27


Kendall County Rebels 7, Kewanee A’s 6


Sunday, June 28


Kewanee A’s 10, Rhino 2


Kewanee A’s 10, Illinois Gators 7


Springfield Cardinals 18, Kewanee A’s 4


Kewanee A’s 12U Red (4-8)


At Minonk


Tuesday, June 30


Kewanee A’s vs Fieldcrest Extreme, 6 p.m.


At BettPlex, Bettendorf, Iowa


Wednesday, July1 - Sunday, July 5


Games to be announced


Kewanee A’s 14U (8-4)


At Modern Woodman Park, Davenport, Iowa


Saturday, June 27


Lake County Lightning 7, Kewanee A’s 3


At Hitman Sports Complex, Rock Island


Kewanee A’s 10, Twin City Raiders 5


Sunday, June 28


At BettPlex, Bettendorf, Iowa


Kewanee A’s 8, QC Cannons 2


Kewanee A’s 7, NI Reds 5


Kewanee A’s 11, TCRD Sherrard 5


Wednesday, July 1 to Sunday, July 5


Games to be announced


Illinois Dynasty 17U (14-1-3)


At Prospect Meadows, Marion, Iowa


Friday, June 26


Illinois Dynasty 1, 29ers Black 1


Illinois Dynasty 14, Silver Sluggers 2


At Veterans Memorial Stadium, Cedar Rapids, Iowa


Saturday, June 27


Gateway Bruins 17, Illinois Dynasty 2


At Prospect Meadows, Marion, Iowa


Sunday, June 28


Illinois Dynasty 9, Blizzard Black 0


At Kenosha, Wisconsin


Friday, July 3


Vs. Rhinos, 4:30


Vs. Chicago Elite, 9:30


Saturday, July 4


Vs. Rockford Big Dogs, 4:30


Vs. PBA, 7 p.m.


Sunday, July 5


Vs. Pro Player Canes


SOFTBALL


Kewanee Ballhawks 12U Red (11-6)


At Sheridan Meadows, Eldridge, Iowa


Friday, June 26


Kewanee Ballhawks 2, REDS 1


Wedron Wildfire 7, Kewanee Ballhawks 4


Saturday, June 27


Kewanee Ballhawks 8, Erke Midwest Adrenaline 0


Kewanee Ballhawks 17, Washington Cobras 3


Sunday, June 28


Midwest Sting 2, Kewanee Ballhawks 0


Kewanee Ballhawks 04 15U (17-0)


At Sheridan Meadows, Eldridge, Iowa


Saturday, June 27


Kewanee Ballhawks 5, Wisconsin Xplozion 0


Kewanee Ballhawks 5, PV Xplosion 14U Blue 4


Kewanee Ballhawks 7, Knox County Crush 16U 1


Kewanee Ballhawks 9, Sluggers 2


Sunday, June 28


Kewanee Ballhawks 15, PV Xplosion 14U Blue 5


Kewanee Ballhawks 11, QC Firebirds 1


Kewanee Ballhawks 13, Knox County Crush 0


VOLLEYBALL


3-on-3 Sand Volleyball tournament, Kewanee Park District


11-14 Age division


Quarterfinals


VolleyBallers d. Sugar + Spikes


BV d. Power House Trio


Storm d. Sweet and Sandy


Attack Pack d. Bomb Diggity


Consolation semifinals


Power House Trio d. Sugar and Spikes


Sweet and Sandy d. Bomb Diggity


Consolation finals


PowerHouse Trio d. Sweet and Sandy


Championship semifinals


BV d. VolleyBallerz


Attack Pack d. Storm


Third place


VolleyBallerz d. Storm


Championship


Attack Pack d. BV


15-17 Age Division


Quarterfinals


Chicks with Digs d. Sets on the Beach


Notorious D.I.G. d. Bombers


Championship semifinals


Chicks with Digs d. Triple Threat


Notorious D.I.G. d. Setsy and We Know it


Consolation Bracket


Bombers d. Triple Threat


Setsy and We Know It d. Sets on the Beach


Consolation finals


Bombers d. Setsy and We Know it


Championship


Chicks with Digs d. Notorious D.I.G.


18 and older Division


Qualifying round


2 Bump Chumps d. JP Undecided


Quarterfinals


Twin Towers d. Sand-oviches


Los Diablos d. Scorpions


Somebody Call 9 Juan Juan d. 2 Bump Chumps


Two Jerks and a Squirt d. Good Volley Ms Molly


Championship Semifinals


Los Diablos d. Twin Towers


Somebody Call 9 Juan Juan d. Two Jerks and a Squirt


Consolation rounds


Sand-oviches d. JP Undecided


2 Bump Chumps d. Good Volley Ms Molly


Sand-oviches d. Two Jerks and a Squirt


Twin Towers d. 2 Bump Chumps


Third place


Twin Towers d. Sand-oviches


Championship


Somebody Call 9 Juan Juan d. Los Diablos