LOCAL UPDATE

Travel softball: The Kewanee Ballhawks 15U team remained undefeated, pushing their record to 17-0 with seven victories this weekend at Sheridan Meadows in Eldridge, Iowa. On Sunday, the Ballhawks beat PV Xplosion Blue 15-5, beat the QC Firebirds 11-1 and the Knox County Crush 13-0. On Saturday, the Ballhawks beat Wisconsin Xplozion 5-0, PV Xplosion Blue 5-4, Knox County Crush 7-1 and the Sluggers 9-2. The Ballhawks entered the weekend as No. 1 in the state and No. 9-rated in the nation on points, according to the United States Specialty Sports Association rankings for 15-and-under fastpitch softball teams. The Ballhawks 12U Red team, also playing at Sheridan Meadows, lost 2-0 to Midwest Sting on Sunday for a 3-2 weekend showing.

Travel baseball: Kewanee A’s 14U team are 8-4 after a barnstorming run at three different parks. The A’s opened Saturday with a 7-3 loss to Lake County Lightning at Modern Woodman Park in Davenport, Iowa, then beat the Twin City Raiders 10-5 at Hitman Sports Complex in Rock Island. On Sunday, the team won three games at the BettPlex in Bettendorf, Iowa, closing with an 11-5 win over TCRD Sherrard. The Kewanee A’s 12U Blue team is 2-6 after going 2-3 in games at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex. The Kewanee A’s 11U team is 9-6 after dropping a Saturday doubleheader to KHawks Blue 8-4 and 13-6. The Kewanee A’s 10U is 2-8 after losing three games in DeWitt, Iowa. The Kewanee A’s 9U team is 5-4 after a split on Sunday at Hitman Fields in Rock Island and a split Saturday at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf, Iowa. Illinois Dynasty 17U went 2-0 in Marion, Iowa, lost once in Cedar Rapids and got a victory Sunday, again in Marion; Dynasty is 14-1-3.

Lake Calhoun Men’s Golf: Branchfield Casting was 9 under par at 171 as the winning team Thursday. Steve Nelson shot a 39 and Jim Graves had a net 30 with a 10 handicap to lead the team, which also included Larry Goff, Randy Krans, Jeff McCready and Dick Nelson. Best score was Matt Herridge’s 36. Chet Travis was closest to the pin on No. 5, Steve Jennings had the longest drive on No. 4 and Gary Lumberry the longest putt on No. 9. In standings after seven rounds, Ladd’s Food Market leads with 29, Branchfield Casting is second at 23, followed by Colony Inn at 22, State Bank of Toulon at 22, Porter Hay Insurance at 17 and Jager Insurance at 13.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Pirates: Reliever Edgar Santana was suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Prorated pay: There are 11 major leaguers for whom their abbreviated pay for the 60-game season amounts to less than the $286,500 advance they’ve already received. Cubs pitcher Jharel Cotton is one.

RACIAL EQUALITY

Miami Dolphins: Owner Stephen Ross pledged an additional $13 million over four years to his anti-racism RISE initiative, the organization said Friday.

311 Speedway: A Stokes County, North Carolina racetrack has lost some partnerships and one racing team after its owner advertised "Bubba Rope" for sale online days after NASCAR said a noose had been found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, the top series' only Black driver.

MAJOR SPORTS REPORT

Cam Newton: Free-agent quarterback Cam Newton reached a one-year deal with the New England Patriots worth up to $7.5 million with incentives.

U.S. Open: Returning to NBC starting this year at Winged Foot after Fox Sports has asked to end its 12-year contract with the USGA.

Travelers Championship: Dustin Johnson closed with a 3-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Kevin Streelman at fan-free TPC River Highlands.

NHL draft lottery: The No. 1 pick is still up for grabs. A second lottery drawing among the eight teams that lose in the qualifying round of the playoffs will determine the draft order.

Los Angeles Sparks: Will be without Chiney Ogwumike (knee, Achilles tendon) and Kristi Toliver (not disclosed) for the WNBA season so they can focus on their health.

Belmont Park: A barn has been placed under a precautionary quarantine because of a suspected case of equine herpesvirus Type 1.

New England Patriots: Fined $1.1 million by the NFL for inappropriately filming the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline during a game last season. The Patriots also lost a third-round draft pick in 2021 and its production crew cannot film any games this season.

OBITUARIES

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90. He was the head coach at Fresno State and Utah State, going 31-22, and an assistant at Illinois.

Joe Bugel, regarded as one of the top offensive line coaches in NFL history, has died. He was 80. Bugel was the architect of "The Hogs," the dominant offensive lines that helped lead the Washington Redskins to three Super Bowls under Hall of Fame head coach Joe Gibbs.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

PGA Tour: Dylan Frittelli became the fourth four player to test positive for the coronavirus and had to withdraw from a tournament in Detroit.

NBA: Finalized the deal that will bring teams to the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida in less than two weeks.

Chicago Sky: Guard Sydney Colson announced Saturday on Twitter she had tested positive.

Texas Rangers: Several of their employees have tested positive.

Paris Saint-Germain: Three players from its women's teams have tested positive.

Jason Day: Asked to be tested for COVID-19 just before the third round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. Officials have decided to have him play as a single Saturday as a precautionary measure.

