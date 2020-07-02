LOCAL REPORT

Travel baseball: Princeton’s Illinois Valley Cougars defeated the Kewanee A’s 11-10 in 11-and-under baseball on Wednesday at Howe’s Park in Annawan. The Kewanee A’s are 9-7 and will compete next in the United States Specialty Sports Association Class AA World Series this weekend at TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf, Iowa. The Kewanee A’s will play the Dodgeville Dodgers and the QC Regulators in the opening round on Thursday and the 515 Select Rippers on Friday.

Augustana College: Steve Schafer, 41, was officially introduced as men’s basketball coach. Tom Jessee, who recruited Schafer from Batavia High School, will serve as his assistant. Dallas Duwa and Alex Washington are also assistants. Schafer hopes retired coach Grey Giovanine remains a presence: "I want him next to me. I want him in the stands. I want him yelling at me for not doing something the right way. He's been my biggest mentor in my coaching career over the last 19 years, so I am very much looking forward to having him around and being visible. He's Augustana basketball if you ask me."

Kernels Collegiate League: Baseball — and dime hot dogs — returned to the Corn Crib in Normal with the birth of the Kernels Collegiate League before an estimated crowd of 1,500. Fans were treated to a no-hitter as the Hoots blanked the Gems, 2-0. Jason Bollman worked the first five innings of the seven-inning masterpiece.

Midwest Conference: The league, which includes Knox College and Monmouth College, will conduct contests this fall in men's and women's cross country, football, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's tennis and volleyball. Heather Benning, the executive director of MWC made the announcement. The MWC will split into regional divisions that will minimize travel distances and limit the need for overnight stays. MWC member Grinnell College announced Monday it was canceling all fall sports because of concerns about the coronavirus.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

MVP: The baseball organization that presents the annual MVP awards will consider whether the name of former commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis should be pulled from future plaques. "The issue is being addressed," Jack O'Connell, longtime secretary-treasurer of the Baseball Writers' Association of America, said Wednesday. "It will definitely be put up for discussion."

Kansas City Royals: Launched what they are calling a "Fanbassador" program in which up to 500 fans may purchase a plastic cutout of their likeness for $40 apiece that will be displayed in a seat at Kauffman Stadium during the abbreviated 2020 season.

RACIAL EQUALITY

Utah: Defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley will remain on staff but will take a pay cut and must undergo diversity training after being suspended for using a racial slur in a 2013 text message. Utah announced Wednesday that Scalley will participate in diversity and inclusion education and have his salary cut from $1.1 million to $525,000. His contract was changed to a one-year deal, and he will no longer be the designated head coach in waiting.

MAJOR SPORTS REPORT

Chicago Red Stars: Picked up their first point of the National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup on Wednesday, playing the Portland Thorns to a scoreless draw at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah. The Red Stars (0-1-1, 1 point) used an entirely different starting lineup from Saturday night, giving several reserve players an opportunity to make an impact.

Los Angeles Lakers: Announced their long-anticipated signing of J.R. Smith as a substitute player Wednesday, the first day allowed under the rules of the NBA's summer restart.

PGA Tour: Cameron Champ was added to the field in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit under a modified PGA Tour policy that allows players who test positive for the coronavirus to be eligible if they had no symptoms and get two negative test results at least 24 hours apart.

NCAA: The infractions case against the University of Kansas men's basketball program has been accepted into a newly created independent investigation process that was created to handle especially complex cases. Kansas has been accused by the NCAA of committing five Level I violations, which are considered the most egregious, as part of the fallout of an FBI investigation into college basketball corruption. The case hinges on whether representatives of apparel company Adidas were acting as boosters when two of them arranged payments to prospective recruits.

Atlanta United: Signed free-agent midfielder Jürgen Damm, a former member of the Mexican National Team.

LA Galaxy: Midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos will miss the upcoming MLS restart tournament to have hernia surgery.

St. Augustine’s College: George Williams, longtime track and field coach and a former coach with the U.S. Olympic team, has been fired, his attorney said Wednesday. Nicholas Sanservino Jr., the attorney representing Williams, released a statement confirming that the 78-year-old coach had been fired on Wednesday without cause by the historically Black college in Raleigh, North Carolina.

OBITUARY

Everton Weekes, who formed one of the famous three "Ws" of West Indian cricket as part of a formidable batting lineup for more than a decade, has died. He was 95.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

NHL: Reportedly has chosen Edmonton and Toronto as the hub cities to host the playoffs — and the league will let teams play on home ice. Sportsnet, TSN and CBC Sports all reported Tuesday that the two Canadian cities will be announced as NHL hubs. If so, it not only means the Chicago Blackhawks are out of the running as a hub city candidate, but also creates a scenario in which the 12th-seeded Hawks would have to play up to five games in their play-in series against the fifth-seeded Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place, the Oilers’ arena. The St. Louis Blues seem less concerned about a home-ice advantage, having a roster with 17 players who are natives of Canada.

Missouri Valley Football Conference: Commissioner Patty Viverito said in a podcast released by the conference she believes there will be a 2020 season. "I think we're going to start the season," Viverito said. "I think interruptions are inevitable, and I hope to God we finish the season." She did not promise a full schedule of 11 games or if the season would start on time, however.

FC Dallas: Six players have tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire team has been quarantined ahead of the MLS Is Back tournament.

Tennis: Novak Djokovic says he and his wife have now tested negative for the coronavirus. The statement says both had no symptoms and that they were in self-isolation in the Serbian capital since testing positive 10 days ago.

Swiss soccer: St. Gallen says a player tested positive after visiting family in Serbia.

Oklahoma: Athletics department has announced $13.7 million in budget cuts it blames on fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, including a 10% salary drop for any employee earning at least $1,000,000 per year. The football team began voluntary workouts Wednesday. The Sooners said 111 players were tested Monday and there were seven additional positive tests after seven previously.

Houston: Thabo Sefolosha is opting out of the NBA's restart in Orlando.

Sacramento Kings: Coach Luke Walton says forward Jabari Parker has been cleared to end his self-isolation following a positive test.

Lexington County Blowfish: The Coastal Plain League team will open its home season as scheduled, but without fans after South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said people in the stands would be a violation of his executive order against spectator sports due to COVID-19.

Green Bay Packers: Will hold training camp at Lambeau Field, ending a six-decade tradition of staying at St. Norbert College.

MX Sports Pro Racing: Start of the outdoor motocross season is being delayed for a second time due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

University of Connecticut: Women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma is asking for help from Congress to get foreign students, including athletes, back to campus. The Huskies have three foreign players on their roster this year: Anna Makurat, a sophomore from Poland; Nika Muhl, a freshman from Croatia, and Aaliyah Edwards, a freshman from Ontario, Canada. Auriemma questions why professional athletes have been allowed back from overseas, but not college athletes.

From local reports and wire services