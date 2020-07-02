An emotional Tommy Hottovy shared his harrowing experience of coping with the coronavirus with the hope that his fellow Chicago Cubs members and families can learn from his ordeal.

"It’s still raw in the fact that we just got through it and to re-live it, obviously it affected us pretty significantly for a month," Hottovy said at the start of a 35-minute Zoom call in which he said he plans to continue his duties as pitching coach.

Hottovy, who paused often during the first five minutes to gather his emotions, shared his ordeal two weeks after finally testing negative following 30 days of quarantine in a spare bedroom and spending a week of sleepless nights coping with a relentless fever and cough.

"I went through some really weird stages through this whole process, like depression, thinking ‘did I do something wrong?’ " said Hottovy, who emphasized he wore a mask and gloves when he left his home prior to contracting COVID-19. " ‘How could I put my family in that kind of situation?’

"It affects people differently. If my story and journey through this helps one person, realize how severe this can get, and if that saves one life, then I want my story to be heard."

During those long nights, Hottovy thought there was no way he would return to his full-time duties until he started feeling better. During one Zoom call with his pitchers, Hottovy coughed so frequently that manager David Ross took over the meeting.

Hottovy revealed he lost 18 pounds during his bout and estimated his strength at 80%. But he is determined to stay on as a coach.

"We’re all-in at this point," Hottovy said. "I feel comfortable about (the protocols). We’re just going to be our own little containment group."

But Hottovy, 38, hopes his experience shows that no one is invincible, especially after pitchers witnessed his constant coughing during a Zoom chat.

"You hear a lot of the stories out there like they’re professional athletes, they’re in great shape and if they get (the coronavirus), they’ll be fine," Hottovy said. "They won’t die. The rhetoric is they’re going be fine.

"They’re not going to die, but people live with family members that are not in the same shape as them, they’re not professional athletes. They are potentially high-risk individuals, and what we have to wrestle with every day is not only keeping ourselves safe and our team safe but also what we can do to keep our family safe."

Hottovy learned of his virus on the third day of symptoms after a nasal test and was immediately quarantined at his home. He communicated with his wife and two children on FaceTime, but his second week of quarantine was interrupted by sleepless nights caused by a soaring fever, coughing, shallow breathing and dehydration. He saved his dosage of Tylenol for nights to combat the symptoms.

Hottovy said he went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital on the 12th day and was prepared to stay overnight.

But Hottovy was sent home with a breathing apparatus and antibodies after eight hours of tests.

"Just the fact that I was young and in decent shape, what I was told was that I had a lot of what those other people (had) to get put on a ventilator," Hottovy said. "My body was able to fight it enough and not have to be put on one."

Hottovy thanked his wife, Andrea, for protecting their children and said neighbors provided cleaning supplies to sanitize his home.

Hottovy’s faith in returning was reinforced by the health and safety protocols implemented by Major League Baseball and endorsed by the Cubs.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.