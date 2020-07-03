The Illinois High School Association and the Illinois Department of Public Health jointly announced the next stage of guidelines that schools, administrators and coaches can follow in their quest to return-to-play during the coronavirus pandemic.

The two biggest allowances:

> Workouts can be conducted in groups, including the activity leaders and additional personnel, up to 50 persons.

> Coaches can conduct sport specific team activities on 20 contact days through Sunday, Aug. 9.

Schools can begin implementing them as soon as July 5, the joint announcement said.

Neither Kewanee high school will be enacting them that quickly, however.

Kewanee High School must wait for approval from the District 229 board of education, athletics director Tim Atwell said. The next scheduled meeting of the board is Monday, July 20.

Wethersfield High School athletics director Jeff Parsons said his implementation of the guidelines must be approved by District 230 Superintendent Shane Kazubowski and the Henry-Stark County Health Department. That process will begin on Monday.

Parsons will also meet with coaches and activity advisers for both Wethersfield and the Annawan-Wethersfield co-op starting Monday to create a summer schedule. Several fall sports, two cheerleading squads tryouts and a pom squad tryout must be scheduled, Parsons said.

In a letter to coaches, Parsons reminded them that physical exams for students participating in sports will be 1 to 5 p.m., July 21 and July 22.

Also, to avoid confusion, the IHSA has changed the nomenclature of its guidelines. Originally, this step in the return-to-play process was Stage 2. The guidelines have been renamed Phase 4 because they go into effect in tandem with Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois revitalization plan administered by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration. And the previous guidelines have been renamed Phase 3.

This was done so administrators would know which set of guidelines apply to any given phase of the governor’s plan. For example, if any region were to be be reclassified as Phase 3, then IHSA activities for member schools in that region would revert back to the more restrictive Phase 3 return-to-play guidelines.

The draft of the IHSA guidelines were the work of its sports medicine advisory committee. Schools received the Phase 4 draft version on June 15.

"Safety remains at the forefront of everything that the IHSA is doing as we move into Phase 4 and beyond," said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in the release. "We appreciate the collaborative efforts of the SMAC and IDPH in recognizing the physical, mental, and emotional benefits for our student-athletes and coaches as they progress into training in a more traditional practice setting. Our focus now shifts to continuing to work with state leadership to determine how to provide the safest environment possible for fall sports."

While summer scrimmages rarely attract spectators, the IHSA said they would be limited to 20 percent of the facility’s capacity. Host schools have the option of making that less or none, however.

Phase 4 allows more latitude in some areas, such as, allowing multiple groups of 50 to work at the same time so long as they work in bubbles that are 30 feet apart from one another.

Some things are unchanged, such as the screening of athletes for fever and other symptoms related to the virus.

Coaches and volunteers must wear a mask. Weight room spotters must also wear a mask. Officials must wear a mask except for periods they are actively performing their duties. Mouth whistles are not allowed; only electronic buzzers and whistles. Participants are encouraged to wear masks, if feasible, for their sport.

Sports equipment such as catcher’s gear, hockey helmets and pads, wrestling guards, football helmets and pads, lacrosse helmets, pads, gloves and eyewear must be assigned to an individual and never shared. Other sports equipment must be sanitized between uses.

Heat protocols are in effect. A staged approach to building student endurance is encouraged. Athletes are encouraged to follow the fall acclimatization schedule for any sport; football players must follow it.

The guide said local districts should consult their local health departments on guidance on decisions about how teams should travel to summer competitions.