LOCAL UPDATE

Lake Calhoun Ladies League: Lorraine Dexter Shot 47 and was one of three players with a low of 15 putts in A Flight league play on Tuesday. Traci McClintic, who also had 15 putts, was low net at 34. Joyce Baskovic was the other top putter. In the B Flight, Kim Goodrich shot a 53 and Peggy Jennings was low net at 37. In the C Flight, Sharon Hennehan and Judy Andeson both shot a 55 and Baskovic had a 38 net. Linda VanDeVelde and Regina Lumberry made the play of the day and Karen Goff had a chip-in and birdie on No. 9.

Travel baseball: Play began Thursday at the United States Specialty Sports Association AA World Series on Thursday at ballparks in the Quad Cities area. At the BettPlex in Bettendorf, Iowa in the 14-and-under division, the Kewanee A’s defeated the QC Cannons 16-1. Also at the Bett Plex in the 12-and-under division, the Kewanee A’s Red lost to the Bad Boys 12-7. At TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf, Iowa in the 11-and-under division, the Kewanee A’s lost to the Dodgeville Dodgers 6-1 and defeated the Quad City Regulators 8-7.

RACIAL EQUALITY

Washington Redskins: The title sponsor of the Washington Redskins' stadium wants the NFL team to change its name. "We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name," FedEx said in a statement Thursday. The company paid the team $205 million in 1999 for the naming rights to FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. In addition to the stadium name and sponsorship agreement, FedEx CEO Frederik Smith is a minority owner. NFL: "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing" will be performed live or played before "The Star-Spangled Banner" prior to each NFL game during Week 1 and the league is considering putting names of victims of police brutality on helmet decals or jersey patches, a person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press. The person said the league is working collaboratively with players to recognize victims of systemic racism throughout the season in a variety of ways. The person spoke to the AP on Thursday on condition of anonymity because discussions between the league and the NFL Players Association are ongoing.

Oklahoma State: Athletic director Mike Holder said late Thursday an internal review had found "no sign or indication of racism" in the football program under coach Mike Gundy after a number of players raised concerns. "We have spent the past couple of weeks reviewing our program and talking with current and former players," Holder said in a statement posted online. "Our internal review found that Coach Gundy needs to invest more time in building stronger relationships with his student-athletes. However, our review has uncovered no signs or indication of racism."

PGA of America: Is renaming its Horton Smith Award after a review of history revealed Smith defended the Caucasian-only membership clause when he served as PGA president in the early 1950s. The PGA of America board voted to rename it the PGA Professional Development Award. It honors a PGA member for outstanding contributions to professional education. The Caucasian-only clause was part of the PGA bylaws from 1934 until it finally was rescinded in 1961. Smith was president of the PGA of America from 1952 to 1954. Smith is a two-time Masters champion — he won the first tournament played at Augusta National in 1934 — who finished his career with 32 victories. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1990. He also received in 1962 the Bob Jones Award, the highest honor from the USGA.

Formula One: Champion Lewis Hamilton called out rival teams on Thursday for not doing enough to combat racism, and said the sport still needs to push for more diversity. Hamilton's Mercedes team will be competing in an all-black car — instead of the usual silver — as a statement against racism when the season starts on Sunday in Austria. But Hamilton, the only Black driver in F1, said he'd like to hear more from other teams — and criticized some sports figures for only jumping on social media bandwagons instead of pushing for real change.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Blue Jays: Received a Canadian federal government exemption on Thursday to work out at Rogers Centre, ensuring all 30 MLB teams will train at their regular-season ballparks for the pandemic-shortened season. Toronto will move camp from its spring training complex in Dunedin, Florida., where players reported for intake testing. The Blue Jays will create a quarantine environment at Rogers Centre and the adjoining Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel, which overlooks the field.

MAJOR SPORTS REPORT

Philadelphia Flyers: Forward Oskar Lindblom has completed radiation treatments for a rare form of bone cancer.

Texas A&M: Football program was placed on probation and coach Jimbo Fisher given a six-month show cause order by the NCAA on Thursday after the Aggies were found to have violated recruiting and other rules beginning in January 2018. Fisher, who had just been hired by Texas A&M, and an assistant coach had impermissible contact with a recruit, the NCAA said without identifying the coaches by name. The assistant, Jay Graham, is now a member of Jeremy Pruitt's staff at Tennessee.

French Open: Will allow fans to attend this year's postponed tournament. The French Tennis Federation said Thursday up to 60% of the stands can be filled with fans when play starts in September at Roland Garros. Tickets will go on sale on July 16 for the Sept. 27-Oct. Oct. 11 tournament.

Duke: Joanne P. McCallie won't return for a 14th season as women's basketball coach. McCallie announced her departure in a 6-minute video posted Thursday on the program's Twitter account. She said she was "choosing to step away" as coach, saying she wanted to bring "clarity" instead of uncertainty as she entered the final year of her contract.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

Boise State: Discontinued its baseball program just months after the school was forced to cut short its first season in 40 years with only a handful of games played. The school has also cut women's swimming and diving because of budget issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. On a video conference Thursday, athletic director Curt Apsey said cutting the two programs will save about $2.2 million to $2.3 million.

From local reports and wire services