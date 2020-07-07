Defending Lincoln Trail Conference football champion Annawan-Wethersfield will open the 2020 season Aug. 28 at home against Prairieland Conference Black Division champion Knoxville.

The Illinois High School Association released football schedules on Monday.

It will be a preview of how they will match up as conference foes: Knoxville — along with Abingdon-Avon — will join the Lincoln Trail in 2021-22.

Knoxville was 11-1 and 4-0 in the Prairieland Black. It had Class 2A playoff victories against Rockford Christian and Watseka. It lost 28-0 to eventual champion Newman Central Catholic in the quarterfinals.

"It’s a program that’s been building steadily the last few years," said Annawan-Wethersfield coach Logan Willits, entering his second season as head coach. "They return quite a bit from that team. Program on the rise. It’s going to be great competition."

Annawan-Wethersfield went 12-1 last season, reaching the Class 1A state semifinals, where it lost to eventual titlist Lena-Winslow. A-W was 7-0 in Lincoln Trail play.

There are three straight road games from Sept. 4 through Sept. 18. "That’s going to be a pretty tough stretch," said Willits. "You hope a team with as much experience as us will come out unscathed, but that will test anyone."

Annawan-Wethersfield will face four other playoff teams this season.

A-W will play Ottawa Marquette in the Annawan homecoming on Oct. 9. Last season Marquette went 7-3, losing to Forreston 42-7 in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs. Because A-W had to play the winner in the next round of the playoffs, both teams were scouted thoroughly. Despite being new to the schedule, Willits says he has a fair idea of what Marquette will bring to the field. "When you scout in the playoffs you get a lot of information," he said.In the LTC opener, A-W will take on Mercer County in Aledo. Mercer County went 7-4 overall and advanced to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.Princeville will play host to A-W on Sept. 18. Princeville went 7-3 and lost in the opening round of the 1A playoffs. Last season, in what was billed as a battle of unbeatens, A-W defeated Princeville 22-7 at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium.The Ridgewood co-op went 6-4 last season on the strength of a five-game win streak and lost to Morrison in the first round of the 1A playoffs. It plays A-W on Sept. 25 in Annawan. A-W won last year’s meeting 44-0.

A-W has another Prairieland team on the schedule, the Elmwood-Brimfield co-op visits on Sept. 4.

A-W will take on an improved Stark County team on Oct. 16 in Toulon. "That’s a team that could be pretty dangerous," said Willits. In last year’s meeting, A-W led 14-0 at halftime of a 44-0 victory, but Stark’s defensive line was getting penetration and twice sacked quarterback Colin Quagliano. "They gave us a game. We had to make some adjustments. They have a lot of guys that have been through some down years that want to see the success that program’s enjoyed before."

Across the conference, Willits sees many teams in similar circumstances. "I think everyone is in the same boat," he said. "Losing some talent (to graduation), but having a nice core returning."

The remainder of the A-W schedule will be conference home games played at Wethersfield: the homecoming game Oct. 2 will be against Mid-County co-op and the Oct. 23 contest will be against Monmouth United.

2020 football schedule

+—games at Annawan; other home games at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium.

Aug. 28 — vs. Knoxville

Sept. 4 — at Elmwood-Brimfield co-op

Sept. 11 — at Mercer County

Sept. 18 — at Princeville

+Sept. 25 — vs. Ridgewood co-op

Oct. 2 — vs. Mid-County co-op (homecoming)

+Oct. 9 — vs. Ottawa Marquette (homecoming)

Oct. 16 — at Stark County

Oct. 23 — vs. Monmouth United