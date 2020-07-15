Try to think of a more deserving guy in all of sports than Dan Snyder to get his name-change plans caught in a vise. Go ahead, we'll wait.

In the meantime, let's all savor this quote from the owner of the Washington NFL franchise formerly-known-as-the … (which was precisely the problem) the last time Native American advocates lobbied for a name change:

"We'll never change the name," Snyder told USA Today in 2013. "It's that simple. NEVER — you can use caps."

Turns out six years later, Snyder HAD to because the sponsors who line his pockets could squeeze him in a way that the Native Americans appealing to his sense of decency for nearly two decades never could. Gone for good are the polarizing name, mascot, logo, fight song, signage, etc. — good riddance — and then there's this intriguing extra bit of consolation: Snyder's name-changing headaches might be far from over.

The team's statement on officially retiring the Redskins name didn't include a replacement because, according to a handful of news outlets, Snyder's preferred choice (or choices) might spark a trademark fight. And it could be a doozy.

While Snyder dithered and the internet buzzed with suggestions for Washington's new name, a handful of visionaries rolled up their sleeves, fired up their keyboards and filed applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for many of the most popular ones. The earliest adopter might be Philip Martin McCaulay, an author and actuary from Alexandria, Virginia, who staked claim to several candidates back in 2015 and now has registered more than a dozen — including Americans, Warriors, Federals, Red Tails and Red-Tailed Hawks, the latter two an homage to the Tuskegee Airmen from World War II.

But McCaulay isn't alone anymore. In the last week or so, a handful of others have tried to snatch Braves, War Hogs, Potomacs, Veterans and Monuments, among others.

People who've managed rebranding campaigns for colleges generally figure on an 18-to-24-month timeline. Several recommended keeping the traditional gold and burgundy colors and playing next season known simply as Washington Football, rather than rush into anything the organization might regret. A quick change can be jarring to fans, and obtaining the trademark for a new name, then re-designing, licensing and getting everything from new uniforms to T-shirts and onesies into production isn't an overnight job.

If further proof was needed, the team's Monday announcement featured the old letterhead, with the Redskins name and logo prominently displayed on top.