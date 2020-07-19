ANKENY, Iowa — The Kewanee Ballhawks girls softball team won the Midwest National championship in the 15-year-old division on Sunday at Prairie Ridge Sports Complex.

Quick gloves, pitching depth and opportunistic baserunning had been the hallmarks of this team — which compiled a 36-1 won-loss record this summer.

On the closing day of the tournament, however, the Ballhawks showed they could swing big, too.

The Ballhawks had 15 hits and defeated the Rocky Mountain Thunder of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, 11-1 in four innings on Sunday afternoon.

McKenzie Hecht took her first pitch over the fence in the first inning. Then, in a six-run second inning, Ava Lafollette had a two-run shot. To close it out, Isa Ibarra homered with a runner on in the fourth inning.

On Sunday morning, the Ballhawks had 13 hits in a 6-3 victory, also against the Thunder.

Paige Huffman, the designated player in the four spot, came to the plate in the seventh inning with two runners on and the Ballhawks trailing by two.

"They brought everyone in," said Ballhawks manager J.R. Salisbury of the Thunder as they aligned to make a defensive stop at home. "I said to Paige, ‘We need something deep.’"

Huffman delivered. Her walk-off home run went 200 feet to centerfield and cleared the eight-foot-tall fence.

In the double-elimination bracket format, the game served as the Ballhawks’ championship qualifier. The Thunder dropped into the loser’s bracket, where it beat Commotion of Braymer, Missouri, 9-8, to stay alive.

All told, the Ballhawks outscored opponents 90-10 in their flawless performance of nine straight victories.

The only team to score more was Commotion, which produced 110 runs in 12 games as it battled through the loser’s bracket. But the Ballhawks averaged 10.0 runs per game while allowing opponents only 1.1 per game — leading statistics in both categories.

In the five games of the tournament bracket, the Ballhawks had 49 hits. After four games in Pool C, the Ballhawks had 38 hits.

The Ballhawks won twice on Saturday. In the evening game, center fielder Rachel Brown made three diving catches as the Ballhawks defeated Mission of Excelsior, Minnesota, 3-1.

"Pretty solid defense all the way around," Salisbury said.

In the afternoon, Marissa Stevens and Ibarra both escaped rundowns on consecutive plays to reach home in the Ballhawks’ 9-1 win over WDM Tigers of West Des Moines, Iowa.

Stevens slid on back to get past her tag, arm extended over the plate. Ibarra followed on the next batted ball.

"When I saw I was in the pickle, my head’s thinking, ‘Watch the ball! Watch the ball!’ Then I was closer to home and they were holding it, JR said ‘Go!’ and I slid face-first and touched the plate with my right hand."

Stevens served as Ballhawks catcher for the entire tournament. A stiff wind was at the pitcher’s back in that Saturday afternoon game, which provided some relief to the 91-degree temperatures and high humidity from morning rains. But it also gave winning pitcher Kendal Bennison a tactic to use in holding WDM to two hits.

"She was pitching a little bit higher so they would hit it straight up in the air," said Stevens. "They were easier to catch because the wind was blowing pretty hard."

The pitchers cemented the Ballhawks’ winning performances. Bennison bounced back from a knee injury after hitting the adjustable mound post on Saturday. On Sunday morning she had seven strikeouts in the complete game victory over the Thunder.

MaKaela Salisbury went four innings and struck out three while Bennison had two strikeouts in relief in the Ballhawks’ 9-1 victory over the Geneva Foxes in the tournament bracket opener. Salisbury pitched on Sunday afternoon in the championship. No strikeouts, but she had first-pitch strikes against 13 batters.

On Saturday night, Lafollette had eight strikeouts in a complete-game performance against Mission.

Each player received a championship ring. Huffman was named the tournament MVP and Bennison was the tournament’s outstanding pitcher. The Thunder’s Mackenzi McKee was the tournament’s top offensive player.

The Ballhawks entered the tournament ranked sixth in the nation in the 15-year-old division on points as determined by the USSSA rating system. Rocky Mountain Thunder was ranked fourth.

The Ballhawks are ranked second in the state behind the Quad City Firebirds, who stepped up an age bracket to compete in this weekend’s Midwest Nationals 16-year-old B Division in Bettendorf, Iowa, where they placed ninth.

Salisbury said he also wants the Ballhawks to play up. He said he will be looking for opponents in the 18-and-under age category to play next.

Kewanee Ballhawks

Roster

No, name

5, Paige Huffman

6, Rachel Brown

7, Jaydn Wise

10, Kendal Bennison

11, Lainy Manuel

12, Kennadi Rico

13, McKenzie Hecht

15, MaKaela Salisbury

17, Isa Ibarra

22, Marissa Stevens

33, Ava Lafollette