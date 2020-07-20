The Illinois High School Association board of directors is expected to convene Wednesday.

The board, which is composed of 10 high school principals including president Tim McConnell of Erie, is expected to discuss the feasibility and form that high school sports might take in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The question is whether the board decides whether it should act at this stage. On Tuesday, July 14, IHSA executive director Craig Anderson announced that the organization that runs high school championships in sports and activities will defer to the state’s health department and board of education, as well as the governor’s office, for all return-to-play guidelines during the pandemic.

According to the IHSA standardized calendar, the first practices for the 2020-21 school year are scheduled to start Aug. 10 for football, boys and girls golf, boy soccer, boys and girls cross country, girls tennis, girls swimming and girls volleyball.

According to that calendar, the first contests for golf can start Aug. 13, for girls tennis on Aug. 20, for most other sports Aug. 24 and football on Aug. 28.

At present, IHSA member schools are abiding by the amended Phase 4 return-to-play guidelines that require masks for indoor activities and prohibit physical contact, especially in scrimmages. There is also a hard 50-person limit on the number of participants and spectators that can be a part of any activity.

It was after amending the Phase 4 guidelines the IHSA said it would abide by directives made by the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Illinois State Board of Education and Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

"We still believe there is a path to conducting high school athletics in the fall, like the majority of states surrounding Illinois plan to do," said Anderson in Tuesday’s news release. "To make that happen, it’s important that we allow IDPH, ISBE and the Governor’s Office to take the lead on ensuring the safest and most consistent protocols."

Anderson also said in a subsequent interview on WJBC, however, that the prospects for football returning "appears to be difficult."

Under normal circumstances, most member schools that play football will participate in a nine-game regular season that concludes on Oct. 23-24. The postseason tournament, which is conducted by the IHSA, begins the following week. The playoffs culminate in a championship series for Classes 1A to 4A on Friday, Nov. 27 and for Classes 5A to 8A on Saturday, Nov. 28 — with eight title games taking place at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium.

Also on standby are Illinois’ two largest governing bodies for grade school and junior high activities.

The Illinois Elementary School Association announced on Friday that it has placed questions to the relevant state agencies and not received a reply. The Southern Illinois Junior High Athletic Association’s executive director Greg Hale posted that it had made tentative plans to make an official decision on fall sports of baseball, softball and cross country on Monday.

Here is a roundup of what the status of fall sports are for neighboring state associations:

The Indiana High School Athletic Association is proceeding with its return-to-school guidelines for its first practices, with girls golf starting July 31 and other sports on Aug. 3. The girls golf season begins Aug. 3 and other sports on Aug. 15.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union issued a joint statement saying member schools could begin offering activities as of July 1. Their state baseball and softball playoffs are ongoing.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association issued a letter saying its board will be informed by but not bound by decisions from other levels of play or other state associations. Its Health at Sports timeline allows golf practices to begin while the start date for other sports, including football, soccer and volleyball, has been pushed back to Aug. 2.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced on July 17 that it would play fall sports as scheduled, though its governing council would meet July 29 to evaluate and stay current. Football practices begin Aug. 10 and other sports Aug. 12. It said it considered flipping fall and spring sports but determined that was not a feasible option.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association said as of July 1, its board will monitor and evaluate circumstances and consult with public health officials to make decisions in the best interest of all students. Individual schools must determine risk migration strategies and determine for itselves whether to compete.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association released a 44-page guide that had guidelines specific for each sport on its return-to-play approach. It’s board of control said it received a proposal to move fall sports to spring and shift spring sports to summer but said previously it intends to conduct all fall sports.