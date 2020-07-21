The Illinois High School Association postponed its board of directors meeting scheduled for Wednesday, executive director Craig Anderson informed member schools in an email on Tuesday.

Instead, the board will convene on July 29.

In the meantime, Anderson and two members of the IHSA board will take part in a virtual roundtable discussion with representatives of the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education on Friday, July 24.

This meeting will "help us gain more information on the circumstances surrounding a return to activities" Anderson said in the email.

Anderson said since announcing that IDPH and ISBE would take the lead on the return-to-play process, information on restrictions have been incomplete.

Also on Tuesday, WRMJ broadcast an interview with Illinios Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who said he’s hopeful yet non-committal about prep fall sports. "At this moment our hope is that high school sports will go on," Pritzker said. In expressing his concern, he cited last week’s outbreak in Lake Zurich stemming from a sports camp and cited a European study that noted coronavirus transmission from asymptomatic youth to older members of families.

Wethersfield High School athletics director Jeff Parsons said he is glad the IHSA is striving to keep member schools in the information loop.

"They’ve been pretty transparent, the IHSA has," said Parsons, who hopes something comes out of the meeting with the representatives of those state agencies. "It’s good they’re meeting with them on Friday."

Kewanee High School athletics director Tim Atwell said everyone is in the same situation. In fact, a video conference meeting of the Illinois Athletic Directors Association that was scheduled for Monday was postponed to stay in sync with the IHSA. "It’s understandable, trying to get all their ducks in a row. I get it. We all want some direction."

But should any subsequent meetings result in scheduling changes, ADs will be on the phone.

"As soon as we get direction, it’s going to be crazy," Parsons said. He said a first step would require canvassing with other administrators in the Lincoln Trail Conference.

Something similar awaits Atwell in the Three Rivers Conference. In addition to the work of ADs, the conference’s assignors for officials in football, basketball and baseball-softball would be hard at it. "It would be some extra hours, that’s for sure," Atwell said. "But if it meant that we’d be getting to play and everybody’s safe, it would be worth it. I don’t have a problem putting in the extra time if everyone, and I mean the kids, officials, workers, coaches, can be part of an event and stay safe."

Making the rounds in social media are several proposals from administrators and coaches on what athletics in the 2020-21 school year could look like. Last week, one from Roxana proposed swapping the fall and spring sports seasons because baseball and softball have been allowed contests under Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan.

Another proposal, which appears Moroa-Forsyth has gotten behind, would postpone all activities until 2021. This revised calendar would then permit all the high school sports to be held through the spring and the next summer in shortened seasons.

Anderson also informed members that the state association continues to work on a schedule that would permit the fall, winter and spring sports seasons during the coming school year. "This idea remains a priority for our staff and board," he wrote.

Atwell speculates that the IHSA’s commitments with state championship hosts might be a stumbling block to moving sports out of their traditional seasons.

"From their standpoint, right now they’ve got all their state venues. If they start flipping schedules, that venue may not be available. Then you’ve got that mess to deal with it. … There’ve got a lot of logistics they’re trying to figure out.

The IHSA is also pursuing the possibility that some activities would be conducted virtually, though no specifics were provided in the correspondence.

Athletic directors were requested to log individual schools’ most recent school re-entry plan with the IHSA so that the board could reference those plans before the members meet next week.