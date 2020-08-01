PEORIA — It'll be one last tournament together for five terrific seniors who helped Notre Dame High School win a IHSA state boys golf championship.

Notre Dame High School's Mikey Wales, Zach Buscher, Ben Byrkit, Sam Newton and Ben Dotson will be teammates for the last time when they take on the 2020 National High School Golf Invitational at Pinehurst in North Carolina.

The three-day event starts Monday, and is a three-round, 54-hole stroke-play format.

"We really don't have any specific expectations, we're just happy to be going," Notre Dame head coach Ryan Julius said. "If our guys play well, we have a shot."

The tournament field is comprised of players who were part of state championship teams in the 2019-20 season. COVID-19 delayed the tournament, and about 25 to 40 states are expected to send their champions -- 110 girls and 250 boys.

"I played a golf tournament there around 2015 or so," Julius said. "I was fortunate to play on the (legendary) No. 2 course. I don't think our guys will be nervous or have any issues on any of the three courses we play on there (courses Nos. 6, 8 and 9). It's the same game, just a different ballpark."

All five Notre Dame players were seniors last season and are moving on now.

Wales, who is ranked No. 243 in the nation by the National High School Golf Association, will play for Bradley University next season.

Dotson and Buscher will play for ICC. Newton has won a scholarship to play for Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina.

"We want to thank all the people who donated funds for us, without their help and generosity this trip would not be possible," Julius said. "Our guys get to be together one last time, their families are all coming, too. It's kind of a chance for us to celebrate the state championship win."

