The final score might not have been what was hoped for, but the fact that six seniors were able to have at least one more swimming meet at home proved more important.

The Pontiac girls' swim team, which co-ops with Dwight, recognized the six seniors on this year's team during the home-opening meet Thursday at the natatorium. Recognized on hand were Alana Christianson, Anneke Esposito, Hannah Grove, Mary Hilt (the only senior from Dwight) and Camryn Mies. The six senior, Delaney Gourley, missed the meet.

From a team standpoint LaSalle-Peru was dominant in the varsity meet, which was adjusted due to COVID-19 rules that included no relay events. The Cavaliers claimed seven varsity races while the Indians claimed two events.

Pontiac's two victories came in diving and in the butterfly events. Esposito tallied 185 points in her six dives.

Emma Nelson scored the Tribe's other first-place points by winning the 100-meter butterfly in 1 minute, 18.93 seconds.

Nelson also claimed two of the five second-place finishes. Nelson was runnerup in the individual medley with a time of 2:59.37 and in the 400-meter freestyle with a mark of 5:48.66.

Grove also placed second two times, taking runnerup in the freestyle sprints. Grove had a time of 32.1 seconds in the 50-meter free and was clocked at 1:12.81 in the 100 free.

Fellow senior Hilt was second in the breaststroke with a time of 1:32.78.

Placing third for the Indians were Meis in the 200 free at 2:51.52 and Hilt in the 50 free at 33.09 seconds.

Nia Eggleston and Molly Masching each won three events in the JV portion of the meet while Paige Collins won two races.

Eggleston claimed the IM in 1:43.56, won the 50-meter butterfly in 47.46, edging Raegen Montello by 12/100ths of a second, and took the 300 free in 5:30.79.

Masching won the 50 free in 38.4 seconds, edging Collins at the wall by 4/10ths of a second, took the 100 free in 1:32.07, nipping Kassyn Harcharik by 1/10th of a second, and won the breaststroke in 46.71 seconds.

Collins won the 200 freestyle with a time of 3:15.87 and claimed the backstroke in 48.45 seconds.